Explore the stars with Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 268!

Shoot Galactic

Don't miss our 13 page feature on shooting dark landscapes (Image credit: Future)

Astrophotography can reveal details in the world around us that we never knew existed. This month, in our cover feature, we join pro photographer and airline pilot Ralf Rohner to discover how to read the night sky. Learn where to look to find the best celestial subjects, how to set up your camera for the best colour and light and how to shoot everything from planets to galaxies.

Pro skills to capture colour

Become a master of colour in Part 3 of our Pro Masterclass Series (Image credit: Future)

Colour control is one of the most important skills for any photographer to learn (yes, even if you mainly create black and white shots!). This month, our second feature is all about working in tricky lighting conditions and learning how to manage the colour challenges this creates. Master hot and cold colours, working in mixed lighting and processing your images to perfection.

Sizzling summer landscapes

Shoot and edit long exposure shots regardless of light intensity (Image credit: Future)

Summertime is a great time for beachgoers and jet setters, but it can be a challenge for landscape photographers. Very rarely do we choose to shoot landscapes under the harsh light of a summer noon, but in this shooting and editing tutorial, we will explore how to capture long exposure images regardless of light intensity, using a mix of camera and software secrets. Add colour and drama to your summer scenics today!

Three legs are better than two!

Our expert reviewers put a selection of the best travel tripods on-test to discover which offers the best balance of strength and weight (Image credit: Future)

Natural light diet

In our Shoot Like a Pro spot, Editor, Peter joins Leonora Brebner to learn some insider tips for shooting scrumptious food shots the organic way. (Image credit: Future)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

