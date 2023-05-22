Eufy's new solar-powered AI security cam only needs 3 hours of sun a day

By Adam Juniper
published

The new S220 SoloCam from Eufy is promising it will keep it going indefinitely with the minimum of sunshine

Eufy S220 SoloCam with different background
(Image credit: Eufy)

Eufy, Anker's smart home security brand, has announced its new S220 SoloCam which, it tells us, will manage to keep properties safe with just 3 hours of sunlight.

The design has a lot in common with the already-released S230 cameras, which are built on a wider-than-usual bullet-like frame with a rectangular solar panel discreetly placed on the top – this as opposed to a separate solar panel that can be mounted and angled a bit like a square satellite antenna.

• See our review of the Eufy bundle with S330 cameras

There are advantages and disadvantages to this approach; separate solar panels are big and not usually appealing to have scattered around your premises, especially a home. A solar panel does not, in of itself, have a deterrent effect on potential intruders – the cameras can achieve that alone. If anything a solar panel would just be a target for vandals, whereas by packing them into the device they're less likely to attract paint bombs.

(Image credit: Eufy / Anker)

It has to be said that Eufy also seems to be competing with Sony for the 'most confusing product naming' award (which, sadly, doesn't actually exist). Eufy's crime in this area is that they also sell a smart doorbell called the S220 Video Doorbell. The SoloCam brand, however, is also attached to wide bullet security cameras – indeed there is already a spotlight version called "S230 SoloCam (SoloCam S40)." No, really.

Anyway, this device – the new S220 SoloCam – has an ƒ/1/6 aperture camera and night view with the support of infrared LEDs. It is IP67 weather resistant.

It is compatible with the Eufy HomeBase 3, which – when connected – offers facial recognition. Otherwise, the system's internal AI can distinguish humans from animals or other movements.

The S220 SoloCam will be priced at $129.99 / £109.99 when it launches in the US and UK on May 31. In the meantime read more about the best outdoor security cameras. Perhaps this will join them?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles