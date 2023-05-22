Eufy's new solar-powered AI security cam only needs 3 hours of sun a day

Eufy, Anker's smart home security brand, has announced its new S220 SoloCam which, it tells us, will manage to keep properties safe with just 3 hours of sunlight.

The design has a lot in common with the already-released S230 cameras, which are built on a wider-than-usual bullet-like frame with a rectangular solar panel discreetly placed on the top – this as opposed to a separate solar panel that can be mounted and angled a bit like a square satellite antenna.

There are advantages and disadvantages to this approach; separate solar panels are big and not usually appealing to have scattered around your premises, especially a home. A solar panel does not, in of itself, have a deterrent effect on potential intruders – the cameras can achieve that alone. If anything a solar panel would just be a target for vandals, whereas by packing them into the device they're less likely to attract paint bombs.

(Image credit: Eufy / Anker)

It has to be said that Eufy also seems to be competing with Sony for the 'most confusing product naming' award (which, sadly, doesn't actually exist). Eufy's crime in this area is that they also sell a smart doorbell called the S220 Video Doorbell. The SoloCam brand, however, is also attached to wide bullet security cameras – indeed there is already a spotlight version called "S230 SoloCam (SoloCam S40)." No, really.

Anyway, this device – the new S220 SoloCam – has an ƒ/1/6 aperture camera and night view with the support of infrared LEDs. It is IP67 weather resistant.

It is compatible with the Eufy HomeBase 3, which – when connected – offers facial recognition. Otherwise, the system's internal AI can distinguish humans from animals or other movements.

The S220 SoloCam will be priced at $129.99 / £109.99 when it launches in the US and UK on May 31. In the meantime read more about the best outdoor security cameras. Perhaps this will join them?