England rugby star teams up with Nikon to celebrate self-expression through the power of photography

A new film from Nikon explores how photography can go beyond simply creating a great-looking image

Nikon has released an inspiring new short film titled 'Proud Reflections', in which former England rugby player Heather Fisher teams up with Nikon ambassador Carolyn Mendelsohn, to harness the power of photography and celebrate identity, self-expression, and our personal stories.

The touching and inspirational film takes viewers on a journey as it follows Fisher's exploration of identity, and with the help of portrait photographer Mendelsohn, translates her emotions into a moving story told through the lens of her Nikon camera.

