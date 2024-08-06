England rugby star teams up with Nikon to celebrate self-expression through the power of photography

Nikon has released an inspiring new short film titled 'Proud Reflections', in which former England rugby player Heather Fisher teams up with Nikon ambassador Carolyn Mendelsohn, to harness the power of photography and celebrate identity, self-expression, and our personal stories.

The touching and inspirational film takes viewers on a journey as it follows Fisher's exploration of identity, and with the help of portrait photographer Mendelsohn, translates her emotions into a moving story told through the lens of her Nikon camera.

Proud Reflections | The power of photography with former England rugby player Heather Fisher - YouTube Watch On

In the film the pair go on a road trip, revisiting places that had a significant impact on Fisher's life and piecing together her experiences, both good and bad. Fisher had a stellar rugby career and represented England in rugby union and rugby sevens, playing for her nation at two world cups and the Olympic games.

Fisher also faced some personal battles. She began to lose her hair at 27 due to alopecia and broke her back the following year. It is these experiences that are drawn upon for creating the photographs in the Proud Reflections project.

Marketing Director of Nikon Northern Europe Julian Harvie says, “This important film highlights the power we can all take from a positive framing of diversity and inclusivity. Through the lens of a camera, both Carolyn and Heather are able to showcase and celebrate the beauty of Heather’s identity in all its myriad forms. Nikon is proud to have invested in the production of this poignant film. It perfectly illustrates both Nikon’s century-old legacy of empowering visual creativity and also our modern mission to keep inspiring.”

Self Portrait 1 by Heather Fisher (Image credit: Heather Fisher | Carolyn Mendelsohn | Nikon)

Through self-portraiture and portraiture, the duo explored elements of Fisher's personality revealing parts of herself she had not known were there, capturing a series of images that represent her journey.

Multiple Nikon cameras can be seen in the film, including the Nikon Z8, Nikon Z9, and the Nikon Z f. Each of the cameras offers something different, and this translates well into the approach to capturing the multiple facets of Fisher's personality.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Throughout the film, you can visibly see Fisher's enthusiasm for exploring and documenting life with a camera grow, which acts as a reminder for viewers to capture that around you and that which you hold dear.

Speaking on her experience Heather Fisher says, “It was a privilege to be involved in this film, especially at such a pivotal time in both my life and career, allowing me to show who I am beyond my sport. The camera became a vital tool to give me agency and help express my own individuality. Carolyn truly has the rare ability to capture people’s nuances and embellish them through her lens, and I was blown away by how the final shots defined my journey in a way that words alone could not.”

Self Portrait 2 by Heather Fisher (Image credit: Heather Fisher | Carolyn Mendelsohn | Nikon)

The end of the film culminates in Fisher and Mendelsohn revealing their selected images from their time together, resulting in a touching end to a wonderful collaboration.

Photography can be so much more than just a beautiful image. It provides the power to express yourself and your view of the world, which is an extremely liberating thing.

You may also be interested in our guides to the best Nikon cameras, the best Nikon lenses, and the best camera for portrait photography.