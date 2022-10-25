Eiffel Tower tops the top 10 most photographed landmarks

All over the world, we are blessed to have beautiful, bold, manmade structures that have become synonymous with city skylines. From the Eiffel Tower in Paris to Big Ben in London, these iconic buildings attract thousands of tourists every year who want to marvel at them.

In a recent study, ParrotPrint (opens in new tab) used Instagram, data to work out which landmarks around the world are the most popular looking at which had the most hashtags. Many of the landmarks on the list you would expect to see but there are some undeniably huge ones missing such as The Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal.

• These are the best cameras for Instagram

A spokesperson for ParrotPrint said, “Millions of us flock to these iconic landmarks every year to try to capture the perfect image of them so it is fascinating to see which make the top ten and which miss out".

These locations for photographers (opens in new tab) come in all shapes and sizes from suspension bridges that are feats of engineering to towering glass skyscrapers, there is a mix of contemporary and classic designs - all of which are very Instagrammable. While some of the landmarks on the list have been built within the last 100 years, some, such as the Louvre date as far back as the 12th century!

So without further ado, these are the top 10 landmarks according to ParrotPrint.

1. Eiffel Tower, Paris

(Image credit: Anthony Delanoi on Unsplash)

(opens in new tab)

Known as the city of romance, Paris is home to the Eiffel Tower and each year attracts 7 million visitors. While you can enjoy the glory of it from the ground, to get a spectacular view of Paris from above you'll have to fork out quite a hefty fee - it costs €17,10 to get to the top if you want to use the lift or €10,70 if you don't mind climbing the 1665 steps - you'll certainly deserve a nice glass of French wine after that.

Number of hashtags on Instagram: 7.2 million

2. Burj Khalifa, Dubai

(Image credit: Zq Lee from Unsplash)

(opens in new tab)

The Burj Khalifa is one of the newest builds on our list and yet it's by far one of the most popular with 6.2 million hashtags. It's home to two hotels, 900 exclusive permanent residences, a fine dining restaurant, a selection of apartments designed by Giorgio Armani, and the world's highest lounge. At 828m it's not only the world's tallest building but it also holds the record for the highest nightclub, restaurant and hotel.

Number of hashtags on Instagram: 6.2 million

3. Grand Canyon, USA

(Image credit: Jennifer Rogalla from Unsplash)

(opens in new tab)

The only natural wonder on this list is the Grand Canyon in Arizona, USA - a breathtaking site with its iconic bands of red rock. From above the grand Canyon offers a stunning view over the famous Arizona valley but from below, it offers twisting turning caves that feel altogether otherworld. Around 5.9 million people visit the Grand Canyon every year making it the second most popular national park in the US and ways to see it include by foot, in a helicopter, jeep or even a boat from the Colorado River.

Number of hashtags on Instagram: 4.2 million

4. Louvre, Paris

(Image credit: Mike Baumeister from Unsplash)

(opens in new tab)

Home to the Mona Lisa by Leonard DaVinci, the Louvre is the most visited art gallery in the world. Built between the late 12th and early 13th century for French royalty, it was opened as a gallery in August 1793 by The National Assembly and houses a collection of 537 paintings. The iconic glass pyramids in the courtyard at the Louvre were added much later in 1988 and were designed by the Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei as part of the Grand Louvre Project.

Number of hashtags on Instagram: 3.6 million

5. London Eye, London

(Image credit: Ismail Merad from Unsplash)

(opens in new tab)

The London Eye A.K.A. The Millennium wheel was built to mark the turn of the century. It consists of 32 sealed capsules, each able to take between 1 and 33 people (except for 13 due to superstition). When it was first built it held the record for the tallest Ferris wheel in the world sitting at an impressive 135m but it has seen been outdone by High Roller in Las Vegas.

Number of hashtags on Instagram: 3.4 million

6. Big Ben, London

(Image credit: Luke Stackpoole from Unsplash)

(opens in new tab)

Arguably the most famous clock in the world, Big Ben sits at the north end of the Houses of Parliament, formally known as the Palace of Westminster. Construction of Big Ben began in September 1843 but when testing began in 1857 its bell developed an enormous crack spanning more than a meter. Each of Big Ben's dials are 7m in diameter, the bell inside weighs more than 13 tonnes and there are 399 steps to clime to reach the very top (opens in new tab).

Number of hashtags on Instagram: 3.2 million

7. Golden Gate Bridge, USA

(Image credit: Varun Yadav from Unsplash)

(opens in new tab)

The Golden Gate Bridge is a 1.7-mile-wide suspension bridge connecting San Francisco to Marin County. It was designed by engineer Joseph Strauss and architect Irving Morrow and was opened to the public in May 1937. More than 39 million vehicles use the Golden Gate Bridge every year for a fee starting at $6.40 for people carpooling and rising to $65.80 (opens in new tab) for a vehicle with more than 7-axis. Its distinct orangey-red color has to be continuously maintained as that is what makes it so photogenic.

Number of hashtags on Instagram: 3.2 million

8. Empire State Building, NYC

(Image credit: Christian Ladewig from Unsplash)

(opens in new tab)

The Empire State Building (opens in new tab) is without a doubt the beating heart of New York City. It stands at 443 meters if you include the spire and antenna and you'd have to climb 1,872 steps to get to the 102nd floor. It was built in just 410 days and a photo of workers sat on a crane eating lunch with no harnesses or safety equipment has become completely iconic. Today it houses several big companies including LinkedIn and Shutterstock as well as shops, restaurants and exhibits.

Number of hashtags on Instagram: 3.1 million

9. Burj Al Arab, Dubai

(Image credit: Mohd from Unsplash)

(opens in new tab)

The Burj Al Arab is Dubai's most iconic luxury hotel situated on an artificial island 280m from Jumeirah Beach. It was designed to look like the sail of a ship and features a helipad that has previously been used as a car race track, tennis court and a boxing ring. If you fancy spending a night at the Burj Al Arab prices start at a cheeky £1,452 per night and go up to an eye-watering $24,000! There are ways to experience the beauty of the Burj without forking out for an overnight stay. It's home to several different restaurants including one Michelin-star restaurant and has a state-of-the-art luxury spa.

Number of hashtags on Instagram: 2.7 million

10. Sagrada Familia, Barcelona

(Image credit: Ken Cheung from Unsplash)

(opens in new tab)

Construction for the Sagrada Familia may have begun in March 1882 but 144 years on and it's still not finished. It's expected that by 2026 (which would mark 100 years since Gaudi's death) the final towers will be complete but due to the pandemic, there have been further delays. Even though the Sagrada Familia has been covered in scaffolding for years, it's still a popular destination for tourists in Barcelona, attracting roughly 3 million visitors each year and is Spain's most-reviewed tourist destination (opens in new tab).

Number of Instagram hashtags: 2.6 million