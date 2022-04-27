Edelkrone JibOne v2 bring a big lift to videomaking

Edelkrone, the well-known company for producing and delivering motorized control systems and camera sliders has now launched a new edition to its ecosystem, the Edelkrone JibOne v2. This version two is said to deliver faster and simple programming compared to the previous edition, better wireless connection with great range, improved power management, along with an information screen with instant feedback to help you in getting the perfect shot.

To see the new Edelkrone JibOne v2 in action and how it can bring motion into your productions, take a look below:

Along with this new models ability for better wireless connection and improved range, it also allows you to operate via a wired connection from the Edelkrone Link Port cable, so you never need to fully rely on wireless connection and won't face any connection issues when working within industrial areas.

This motorized jib can also be connected and communicate with our Edelkrone products, opening a wide array of movements in a small and compact package that is capable of supporting camera rigs up to 11Ib or 5kg in weight - that's very impressive for something that can fit in your backpack and fit onto your tripod for ease of use.

Along with its built-in extension arm to provided extra reach and height, giving your sweeping shots that smooth cinematic aesthetic, you're also provided handy screw on weights to counter balance your camera rig to the correct resistance, so no matter if you have your fully rigged out A camera or your B camera taking sweeping B-roll, the Edelkrone JibOne v2 is extremely versatile in any shooting environment.

It is currently priced at $999 which might seem a lot, for a bit of metal and counter weights, but it is currently reduced with a saving of $300 - so if you are in the market for a motorized jib, the Edelkrone JibOne v2 is a strong contender - is it worth the money, that's up to you.

Pre-order the JibOne v2 at B&H: $999

