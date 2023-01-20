Easiframe Curved is creasefree Aussie solution for studio backgrounds

By Paul Burrows
published

This cyclorama studio backdrop is said to be a world first

Easiframe Curved Cyclorama
(Image credit: Easiframe)

The Easiframe Curved is a patented Australian-designed system created specifically for photographers and video makers who shoot portraits, people or products. It is a changeable fabric cyclorama backdrop – claimed to be a world first – to create a dedicated shooting space in any environment or workspace, and gives
a smooth wall-to-floor transition via an extruded frame.

The fabric skins are machine washable and stretch tight, eliminating the need to deal with creases during and after a shoot. It can be used in portrait and people
photography or as a green screen for video productions, and it can be completely customized to the required size.

(Image credit: Easiframe)

Both the Easiframe Curved and the standard Easiframe backdrop are manufactured in Australia by Printaly Pty Ltd based in Castle Hill, Sydney. The Easiframe Curved was invented in 2019 by Printaly and granted an innovation patent in May 2020. The Easiframe is available in a number of versions, including single-sided wall- mounted, double-sided free-standing, and LED lightbox. It has been widely used in exhibitions, events, stadiums, signs and the photography industry.

Kellie-Anne Clifton – the company’s business development manager – notes, “There is nothing else like Easiframe Curved in the world. We haven’t presented it to one photographer yet in Australia who hasn’t purchased it. That’s an impressive strike rate. It’s easy to use, cost-effective and best of all outlasts any other backdrop on the market.”

Easiframe Curved Cyclorama

(Image credit: Easiframe)

Setup takes around 20 minutes and brackets for wall mounting are included with the kit.

Alternatively, the brackets can be used with light stands if the backdrop is to
be free-standing. A key design feature is a silicone insert channel in the frames, which makes changing the fabric skins both quick and easy. Additionally, the fabric skins do not crease so there is no need to steam or iron them. The fabric is dye- sublimated which enables it to be machine washed using a cold water cycle and then air dried.

Also see our guide to the best backrops for photography (opens in new tab), and our pick of the best studio lighting kits (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Burrows
Paul Burrows
Editor

Paul has been writing about cameras, photography and photographers for 40 years. He joined Australian Camera as an editorial assistant in 1982, subsequently becoming the magazine’s technical editor, and has been editor since 1998. He is also the editor of sister publication ProPhoto, a position he has held since 1989. In 2011, Paul was made an Honorary Fellow of the Institute Of Australian Photography (AIPP) in recognition of his long-term contribution to the Australian photo industry. Outside of his magazine work, he is the editor of the Contemporary Photographers: Australia series of monographs which document the lives of Australia’s most important photographers.

Related articles