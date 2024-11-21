EagleCam is back! Watch a pair of nesting bald eagles get ready for their baby eaglet in Minnesota

By
published

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will set the the stream live on Thursday and viewers will get a close up view of the breeding pair

A bald eagle stares at the camera
(Image credit: Darrell Gough)

Putting you right into the heart of the eagle's nest, a new camera is going live in Minnesota, permanently focused on a breeding pair of bald eagles.

Nicknamed EagleCam, the camera is operated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and will go live this Thursday. It replaces the previous EagleCam, which was trained on a different breeding pair whose 20-year-old nest tragically collapsed during a snowstorm in 2023, killing their chick.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

