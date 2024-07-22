Remote camera gives live view in to rare Osprey nest in the Niagara region, Canada

Cameras have been utilized to help preserve the environment of one of the world's most impressive hunters

In the Niagara region of Southern Ontario, Canada, a camera sits atop a 60ft high platform, offering live–streaming footage of a family of nesting ospreys. 

The camera was set up by the Niagara Bee Group earlier this spring, after they noticed a pair of the rare birds were spotted making a nest there last year.

