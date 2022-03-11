DSLRs aren't dead! Irix launches a 21mm f/1.4 for Canon EF, Nikon F and Pentax K

Irix has just released a new wide, fast prime lens for DSLRs, the Irix 21mm f/1.4 – combining Swiss precision, Korean ingenuity and Japanese glass.

Just last month, the manufacturer released the full-frame, Irix 21mm T1.5 Cine lens, and this new lens complements it as a dedicated photographers' version. Built for professional use, it promises to deliver sharp, clear and crisp images with minimal distortion or apparitions.

This super-fast, wide-angle prime would be ideal for shooting anything from astrophotography to interiors, landscapes, architecture or even weddings. It benefits from internal focusing, a weather-sealed design, distortion below 2% and a rigid, durable casing. It features fifteen elements in eleven groups including four ultra-low dispersion elements, four high refractive elements and two aspherical elements.

It’s compatible with full-frame Canon EF cameras such as the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, Nikon F-mount systems including the Nikon D850 and Pentax K cameras like the Pentax K-1 Mark II. Both the Nikon and Pentax versions weigh 816g while the Canon version weighs slightly more at 830g. The dimensions of the lens differ slightly for each mount, but are around 99 x 95mm.

Other advantages of this lens are it has a scratch-resistant coating on the front element, an anti-skid sharpening ring for precision focusing, EXIF data recording capabilities, an 11-blade diaphragm for unique but uniform bokeh, plus it’s supplied with a rigid carrying case to keep it safe.

While built specifically for the three mounts listed, Irix lenses can be used with adapters to fit on mirrorless systems or other branded cameras. The lenses are now available to order directly through the manufacturer's online store and will shortly be available at certified dealers including B&H , Wex and Adorama for an expected RRP of €795 Euro – or roughly $876 / £665.

