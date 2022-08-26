Don't miss these Canon speakers at The Photography & Video Show next month

Canon will be one of the many major exhibitors at this year's The Photography Show & The Video Show – taking place at the Birmingham NEC, UK, from September 17-20 – and it has just announced its line-up of ambassadors who will be speaking and hosting panels throughout the event.

You can expect to hear from the likes of wildlife photographer Dani Connors, fashion photographer Ian Hippolyte, filmmaker Roxy Furman, and Clive Booth among others. Not to mention you can witness a live wedding photography demonstration by the internationally acclaimed Sanjay Jogia.

Just weeks away, The Photography Show & The Video Show (opens in new tab) is essentially like Comic Con for photographers and videographers. The perfect event for all types of visual content creators whether you're a student, amateur, professional or hobbyist.

The show will offer four days of exclusive discounts, major brands offering hands-on experiences with new products, live talks and panels from industry experts, and pro tips and advice from exhibitors at the event.

If this isn't exciting enough, Canon has revealed the full line up (opens in new tab) it has planned of talks from its official ambassadors, and planned program of practical sharing.

On the Main Stage we can expect to see:

Clive Booth – Portrait, Fashion & beauty photographer

Beginning his career as a graphic designer, Booth eventually followed his lifelong aspiration to become a photographer, and has since worked Canon's Young People Programme offering interactive visual storytelling workshops.

Dan Kennedy – Celebrity photographer

Kennedy has over 20 years of experience working with A-list stars like Angelina Jolie and Keira Knightley, and has built himself a stellar reputation having featured in publications all over the world.

Dani Connor – Wildlife photographer

Dani is largely connected to nature and her surroundings, which she documents through her video diaries as a content creator. At The Photography Show she will be sharing her experience of photographing a Iberian lynx in Spain.

Drew Buckley – Landscape & wildlife photographer

Award-winning Welsh photographer Buckley also loves photographing star-filled images of the night sky.

Fergus Kennedy – Commercial photographer & videographer

Kennedy is a ‘jack of all trades’, originally training as a marine biologist who now specializes in underwater photography, astrophotography, and drone operation.

Heathcliff O’Malley – News and Editorial photographer

O'Malley has covered global breaking news assignments during the last 25 years of his career as a contract photographer for the Daily Telegraph.

Ian Hippolyte – Fashion photographer

London-based Hippolyte uses light and color in a sophisticated and intriguing way to create bold and polished fashion imagery.

Molly Darlington – Sports photographer

Currently working for Reuters News Agency, Darlington will share the journey of how she got started in sports photography, with tips and tricks and advice on the best settings and equipment that she uses to capture the action.

Roxy Furman – Wildlife photographer

Also a biologist and filmmaker, Furman will provide insight and an interesting conversation into how an animal’s life could ignite long-lasting change to human behavior. In addition, she will discuss two short films she created focusing on the relationship between ecotourism and wildlife, with an additional focus on two iconic species – whale sharks and spider monkeys.

Tyrone Singleton – Ballet photographer

A principal dancer with the Birmingham Royal Ballet, Singleton captures the art of his own on-stage performances, and at The Photography Show he will share his journey from dancer to becoming a photographer.

As for the show's Bitesize stage, camera setups and printing tips will be discussed by the following photographers:

Elisa Lannacone – Commercial Cinematographer

There's likely nothing that Lannacone hasn't seen, having worked across six continents in challenging environments and producing content for the likes of Newsweek, National Geographic and BBC World.

David Newton – Commercial & Travel photographer

Newton has professionally travelled the globe and is the former technical editor for both the Canon EOS Magazine, as well as the Canon Professional Network.

Joas Souza – Architectural and Aerial Photographer

An expert in using Canon’s large format printing to showcase his architectural photography, Souza is praised for his incredibly crisp and powerful signature photographic style of prints.

Finally, on the Live Shooting Stage will be Canon Ambassador Sanjay Jogia. Named as one of the world's six 'Best Wedding Photographers', Jogia is an internationally acclaimed photographer, having won over a hundred print competitions, capturing luxury destination weddings.

Jogia will be offering his personal advice for capturing the perfect wedding day memories, as well as demonstrating a live model wedding photography shoot. To find out more information about The Photography Show & The Video Show, visit its website with the full program of talks, demos & masterclasses (opens in new tab).

