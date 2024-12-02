Don't forget to stock up on memory cards this Cyber Monday. This fast CFexpress 512GB card is just £123!

This amazing deal at Amazon hits the sweet spot of high capacity, zippy read and write speeds, and a low price, but you'll need to be quick as they're going fast…

Yes, there are some awesome deals on cameras and lenses this Cyber Monday, and it's easy to get caught up in the excitement of hunting out a brand-new body or exotic piece of glass at a knockdown price, but it's also the ideal time to stock up on some more mundane – but essential – accessories.

So while memory cards might not be as sexy as headline camera kit, I made a note to search out the best deal on CFexpress cards for my Nikon Z6 II. I had been using a couple of aging XQD cards, but 64GB really doesn't cut it nowadays, and with prices tumbling, I felt it was the ideal opportunity to make the move to the faster, more future-proof CFexpress format.

Lexar 512GB Professional Silver SE CFexpress Type B Memory Card: was £171.99 now £122.99 at Amazon

Save £49 at Amazon Hitting the sweet spot of a high-capacity card at an affordable price, this card offers up to 1700MB/s read and 1250MB/s write speeds, with a sustained write speed of 1150MB/s.

