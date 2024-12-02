Don't forget to stock up on memory cards this Cyber Monday. This fast CFexpress 512GB card is just £123!

Yes, there are some awesome deals on cameras and lenses this Cyber Monday, and it's easy to get caught up in the excitement of hunting out a brand-new body or exotic piece of glass at a knockdown price, but it's also the ideal time to stock up on some more mundane – but essential – accessories.

So while memory cards might not be as sexy as headline camera kit, I made a note to search out the best deal on CFexpress cards for my Nikon Z6 II. I had been using a couple of aging XQD cards, but 64GB really doesn't cut it nowadays, and with prices tumbling, I felt it was the ideal opportunity to make the move to the faster, more future-proof CFexpress format.

But should I go for a higher-capacity card or a smaller one at a lower price? After crunching the numbers and scouring all the major retailers, I found this cracking deal with a top-brand-name, high-capacity card at an unbeatable price at Amazon…

The cards are from Lexar's Silver line, rather than range-topping Gold cards, but these read and write speeds are more than enough for most photographers, and certainly leave my old QXD cards in the dust…

