DON'T BE FOOLED: this camera is a good deal, but it isn't a real Minolta

This $240 Minolta camera is a bargain… just be aware that it isn't actually a proper Minolta

On the surface, this is a pretty good Black Friday camera deal. And in fairness, it's still a pretty good deal if you look beneath the surface – though it becomes clear that you may not be buying what you expect.

The Minolta MN26Z is just $239.99 – a pretty great price for a 26x optical zoom bridge camera that shoots RAW. I just want to make you aware that this isn't a real Minolta camera.

Minolta MN26Z
Minolta MN26Z: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Amazon

The MN26Z boasts a 24-624mm equivalent focal range, taking you from wide-angle for landscape shooting to super telephoto for faraway objects. The 20MP sensor is capable of RAW shooting, though the video tops out at FullHD 30p. A 32GB memory card and 4x AA batteries are included.

