$85,000 in grants for photojournalists being made available by Getty

Getty Images has announced that it will be supporting photographers, videographers and organizations reporting on inclusive and sensitive topics, in an effort to reinforce the power of photography as a journalistic medium and promote diversity.

Grants can be applied for by documentary photographers and visual journalists who report on stories such as forced displacement and human rights violations, offer educational workshops and initiatives, as well as advocate for diversity in media.

The launch of its annual photojournalism grants exists for Getty to support individual photographers and non-profit organizations worldwide whose work shines a light on the important issues of our time and enables documentary photography as a medium.

The Editorial Grants are part of Getty's wider grants program, which has donated over $1.8 million (approximately £1.4 million) to photographers and videographers around the world since its launch over 15 years ago.

Getty is offering a total of 13 separate grants to photographers and content creators undertaking specific works contributing to important factors. There are different terms and conditions for each grant and they are of different sums. Two project-based $15,000 (£11,400) grants will be awarded to organizations that support documentary photography and its practitioners, either through public engagement or professional development, as part of Getty's Editorial Grant for Photography Programs intended for educational programs, workshops and exhibitions.

(Image credit: © Manu Vega / Getty Images )

VP of Global News at Getty Images, Pancho Bernasconi, shares that, "We are deeply grateful to the photographers and videographers who every day shed light on some of the most moving and significant moments of our time, it is our honor to be able to support and foster this further, by providing funding to bring thought-provoking and important international issues to light – issues that without funding, may otherwise remain unseen."

Getty is additionally offering three grants of $5,000 (£3,800) each to photographers and videographers reporting on stories surrounding forced displacement. As part of the Grant for Editorial Photography and in an effort to support in-depth photojournalism, visual journalists are encouraged to bring light to the topic of those are forced to flee their homes due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations, climate change, and other events that may seriously disturb public order.

Partnering with Women Photograph and Diversify Photo, Getty will be cumulatively offering eight grants of $5,000 to editorial photographers and videographers residing from different professional specialties, such as news, sport and entertainment. These Inclusion Grants are open to photographers around the world with an aim to promote greater diversity and inclusion within the photographic and media industries.

Applications for these grants are now open and the deadline appears to be 15 May 2022 for most entrants. For more information be sure to visit Getty Images' grant website and its partner websites for full terms and conditions.

