$10,000 #ShowUs Grant from Getty and Dove set to encourage diversity

Getty Images has teamed up with Dove to launch a brand new initiative, the #ShowUs Grant. Designed to challenge stereotypes surrounding women and aging, two female or non-binary photographers will each be awarded $5,000 each.

So often, older women are not fairly represented in marketing campaigns, adverts, catwalks or photoshoots (to name just a few). Approximately half of the women in popular visual campaigns are young adults under 30. Aside from age, less than 1% of visuals include women from the LGBTQIA+ community or plus-size women, while women with disabilities make up just 1% of all visual campaigns.

Since 2019, Getty Images has built a library of more than 14,000 images taken by 200 photographers from 41 countries called Project #ShowUs. The photos are dedicated to breaking down stereotypes by showing female-identifying and non-binary individuals how they are, now how others believe they should be.

"The reality of what aging looks like today continues to be misrepresented in the visuals we see in marketing and advertising every day," said Dr Rebecca Smith, global head of creative insights at Getty Images. "Our Visual GPS research how bias is everywhere but it’s never been more important for brands and businesses to broaden the scope of the visual stories they tell and to understand how women around the world are multi-dimensional and incredibly diverse”.

It is hoped that the #ShowUs Grant will highlight the full and active lives many women have in their 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond. Celebrating all stages of life and ensuring a more inclusive future in visual imagery will deliver more authentic content and hopefully make aging women feel better represented.

Each grant will be awarded to a photographer or videographer who honors the diversity of women regardless of age, gender or race. Special consideration will be given to those who tell authentic stories of women, femmes or non-binary individuals in their local community. The judges include Leandro Barreto, global vice president at Dove; Barbara Shipley, senior vice president of brand integration with the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons); Najate Leklye, an educator and influencer; and photographer Meryem Slimani.

The grant is open to photographers and videographers all over the world who use their skills to push for inclusivity. On average 2 in 3 women say they have experienced bias or discrimination due to their age according to Visual GPS market research and 21% of women say that age is the main reason that women experience bias.

Applications will close on 29 April at 00:00 (EST) and entrants can apply online at Getty Images.

