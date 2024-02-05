$500 is up for grabs for your best sports shots in new MVP award!

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and KEH is celebrating by announcing its inaugural award for sports photography.

The Sports MVP (Most Valuable Photo) Award invites photographers of all levels to submit their best sports photography shots to win a KEH gift card worth $500 (around £400 or AU$770). KEH is North America's premier buyer and seller of used photography equipment, so the prize will go a long way to obtaining some new equipment such as the best camera or the best lenses for sports photography.

Sport is unique as it can encapsulate almost every emotion. From the nervous tremble of a young batter stepping out to face their first pitch, to the sheer jubilation of a stoppage-time match-winning goal, sport can unite and elevate emotions like nothing else. KEH wants to see entries that showcase some of this emotion, which can be represented in any sports-related moment (recreational or in-game).

Noah Treshnell, CEO of KEH states, “We are excited to launch the KEH Sports MVP Award as part of our commitment to celebrating the art and science of capturing the magical moments in the world of sports. This competition is not just about the perfect shot; we’re looking for shots with narratives told through unique perspectives”.

The KEH Sports MVP Awards competition launched on January 29 and will remain open until February 9. Entrants can submit up to 5 standout shots, increasing the opportunity to win prizes. A panel of esteemed judges from KEH will evaluate the entries based on 'creativity, composition, and overall storytelling impact' with the winners scheduled to be announced on February 25, 2024.

The competition will only accept entries made from a dedicated camera with included exif data. It will not accept images taken on even the best camera phone as no phone images will be considered. Entry images must also have been captured within the past 12 months, showcasing contemporary sporting moments.

There will be three opportunities to win prizes - 1st place will be awarded a $500 KEH gift card, 2nd place will receive a $250 KEH gift card, and 3rd place will receive a $100 KEH gift card. Winners will also be showcased across all of KEH's social media platforms.

The competition closes on February 9, so make sure you have your entries submitted via the KEH online application by then for a chance of winning. Entries are free, and you will have the opportunity to submit five individual images. Good luck to all of those who apply!

