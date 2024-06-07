Do you want to exhibit your photos alongside landscape legend Charlie Waite?

By
published

Photo tour company Light & Land celebrates its 30th anniversary with a London show in September - and you can be part of the exhibition

Photo of White Pocket, Arizona, USA, taken by David Muiry and titled ’Insane’
White Pocket, Arizona, USA, taken by David Muiry and titled Insane (Image credit: David Muiry)

The UK’s leading photographic holiday tour company celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and is marking this landmark with a free exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London. 

Light & Land on the Mall, in association with Cewe, will take place from September 3-7 2024, and photographers are being invited to exhibit at the show. 

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World is the world’s favorite photography magazine and is packed with the latest news, reviews, tutorials, expert buying advice, tips and inspiring images. Plus, every issue comes with a selection of bonus gifts of interest to photographers of all abilities.

Subscribe now with our latest subscription deal!   

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 

Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 

On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

Related articles