Do you want to exhibit your photos alongside landscape legend Charlie Waite?

The UK’s leading photographic holiday tour company celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and is marking this landmark with a free exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London.

Light & Land on the Mall, in association with Cewe, will take place from September 3-7 2024, and photographers are being invited to exhibit at the show.

The exhibition will bring together talented photographers from across the world and showcase some of the best outdoor photography – from traditional landscapes to architecture and street, plus wildlife, documentary and much more.

The general public will be able to view and purchase works on display, so this is a great opportunity for outdoor photographers to take their work to a wider audience.

Any photographers wishing to exhibit at the show can book their space here. Six spaces are available, each priced £485 ($615). Act quickly, though, as the window for booking space closes at the end of June 2024.

’Level 3’ by Barry Cooper (Image credit: © Barry Cooper)

Light & Land was founded by the leading landscape photographer Charlie Waite and over 29 years it has run over 1,000 tours worldwide.

Alongside Charlie Waite, tour leaders who will be exhibiting their work at the exhibition include Charlotte Bellamy, Flavio Bosi, Andrian Beasley, Peter Hendrie, Astrid McGechan, Ed Rumble, Tom Sullam and Bill Ward.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Mall Galleries is located on The Mall, London SW1, and is one of the most prestigious gallery spaces in Britain, situated just down the road betwee Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square.

’Faroe View on Mullafossur and Gasadalur village’ by Alex Harbige (Image credit: © Alex Harbige)

“I am delighted to celebrate 30 years of Light & Land with a fantastic exhibition,” says Charlie Waite.

“The last 30 years have brought many developments in the world of photography.

“The emergence of the mobile phone and its ability to make better and better photographs, as well as digital photography generally taking over from film allows people to photograph much more easily.

“At Light & Land, we continue to take people on workshops and tours around the world, where they develop their skills, share great experiences, make new friends and connect with, explore and immerse themselves in nature through their cameras.

(Image credit: © Beata Moore)

“I very much look forward to celebrating our birthday with all the photographers who participate and with the brilliant tour guides who are also exhibiting.”

Light & Land on the Mall takes place in association with Cewe, one of Europe’s leading photo printing specialists.

The Mall Galleries is located on The Mall, St. James's, London SW1Y 5AS.

Opening times are Tuesday 3–Thursday 5 September, 10am-7pm; Friday 6–Saturday 7 September, 10am-5pm. Admission is free.

Read more: You might be interested in our best cameras for travel photography and the best cameras for landscape photography.

And if you love outdoor photography, then our guide to the best ND grad filters will help you to nail challenging exposures. And these are the best travel tripods you can buy right now.