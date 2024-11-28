Do you want Taylor Swift's camera? It's over $100 / £100 off in the Black Friday sale!

If you're a Swiftie, then I think I just found you the best Black Friday camera deal imaginable!

Right now you can save over $100 or £100 on the camera that Taylor Swift uses, as it's been massively discounted in the US and UK. If you're interested, my advice is not to wait – because this camera often fluctuates in price!

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was $699.99 now $589.99 at Amazon 🇺🇸 Not just Taylor Swift's choice of camera, but a personal favorite of mine too! It's 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor keeps the camera ultra-light and compact, but it's packed with powerful features like a flipping selfie screen, 4K 30p video, and it comes with 16 photo filters.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was £699.99 now £562.73 at Amazon 🇬🇧 The brilliant E-M10 Mark IV comes with features like image stabilization, to counteract camera shake, a pop-up flash for when light is low, a 180° tilting rear screen, as well as Taylor's favorite photo filter (Vintage I). If you want it to come with a lens, look below…

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was £799.99 now £695 at Amazon 🇬🇧 This bundle comes with the camera and arguably the best lens for it, the Olympus 14-42mm PZ pancake – an ultra-slim lens (hence "pancake") with a motorized zoom and s standard 28-84mm zoom range that's great for everyday photo and video shooting.

Say what you want about Taylor Swift, but she knows her cameras – she was even a spokesperson for Sony back in the 2010s! The point is, there's a reason she's picked the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV (review) as her camera of choice.

Firstly it's one of the smallest cameras out there. Thanks to its small-but-mighty Micro Four Thirds sensor (which way bigger and better quality than the one in your phone) it's both very tiny and very light – and, importantly, so are the lenses for it! (Speaking of, check out the best Micro Four Thirds lenses to go with this camera.)

It boasts 20.3MP resolution for your photos, making them super-detailed for social media as well as big enough to print out and put on your wall. There's a 180° flip-out screen for taking selfies, or for filming yourself in crisp 4K video. It even boasts 4.5 stops of image stabilization, so you don't need to worry about shaky hands!

(Oh, and if you don't believe me that this is the camera Taylor uses, here's a paparazzi photo from earlier this year showing her with it…)

Cool: Taylor Swift shoots with the Olympus E-M10IV - https://t.co/IJaZkKj9q2 pic.twitter.com/kMwlzkIv8DSeptember 10, 2024

This is one of the best Olympus / OM System cameras. You might also want to check out the best Olympus / OM System lenses.