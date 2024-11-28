Do you want Taylor Swift's camera? It's over $100 / £100 off in the Black Friday sale!

The camera that Taylor Swift uses is more than $100 / £100 cheaper at Amazon right now

Taylor Swift, pictured next to an Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV and the text &quot;Black Friday&quot;
(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

If you're a Swiftie, then I think I just found you the best Black Friday camera deal imaginable!

Right now you can save over $100 or £100 on the camera that Taylor Swift uses, as it's been massively discounted in the US and UK. If you're interested, my advice is not to wait – because this camera often fluctuates in price!

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was $699.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

🇺🇸 Not just Taylor Swift's choice of camera, but a personal favorite of mine too! It's 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor keeps the camera ultra-light and compact, but it's packed with powerful features like a flipping selfie screen, 4K 30p video, and it comes with 16 photo filters.

View Deal
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was £699.99 now £562.73 at Amazon

🇬🇧 The brilliant E-M10 Mark IV comes with features like image stabilization, to counteract camera shake, a pop-up flash for when light is low, a 180° tilting rear screen, as well as Taylor's favorite photo filter (Vintage I). If you want it to come with a lens, look below…

View Deal
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was £799.99 now £695 at Amazon

🇬🇧 This bundle comes with the camera and arguably the best lens for it, the Olympus 14-42mm PZ pancake – an ultra-slim lens (hence "pancake") with a motorized zoom and s standard 28-84mm zoom range that's great for everyday photo and video shooting.

View Deal

