New DJI Avata 2 FPV drone launches with Goggles 3 boasting features to rival Apple!

The DJI Avata isn't quite two years old, and we suspected its time might be up when DJI's teaser for today's announcement showed a cinewhoop drone. Now we know for sure that the DJI Avata 2 is here (and we've had an early sample so my Avata 2 review is now live too!)

The Avata 2 boasts a better camera with 1/1.3-inch CMOS with the ability to capture HDR video at up to 4K/60fps or 2.7K100fps. It has the option of a D-Log M mode for post-production. It features O4 radio which offers latency as low as 24ms.

Alongside the new FPV quadcopter DJI is bringing a full suite of accessories, most significantly the new DJI Goggles 3 – a significant change to the previous form factor placing the battery in the band and cameras in the device for pass-through viewing.

The other big shape change is in the DJI RC Motion 3, which is smaller and lighter. The design is partly to accommodate the arrival of a new feature – "Easy ACRO" – which enables some classic FPV stunts to be achieved with a button push.

Thanks to some early online leaks of DJI artwork this has already begun to infuriate traditionalists, but they weren't too keen on the motion controller either and that has proven very popular as it enables people to pick up and fly FPV without spending hours in simulators.

“Just under two years ago, we helped people embrace and explore the almost out-of-body experience of FPV flight,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI. “DJI Avata 2 builds on this by offering everyone the chance to fly like a pro with easy flips, rolls and drifts. We’re looking forward to giving users one of the best FPV experiences available with next to no effort needed on their part.”

The motion controller is held in the hand and pushed gently like a floating joystick; the trigger finger controls the throttle.

As is DJI's style, the new Avata 2 will be sold drone-only, and two different configurations:

DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo (Single Battery) – which includes the Goggles 3 and the RC Motion 3 controller, at $999 / £879

DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo (Three Batteries) – which includes the above plus a charging hub, a total of three batteries, and a sling bag. This is $1199 / £1,049.

The traditional sticks FPV Remote Controller 3 is an optional extra at $149 / £139, while a set of ND filters is $69 / £59.





