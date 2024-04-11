New DJI Avata 2 FPV drone launches with Goggles 3 boasting features to rival Apple!

By Adam Juniper
published

DJI have announced the expected Avata 2, as well as Goggles 3, RC Motion Controller 3 and a new manual controller. Wow.

DJI Avata 2
The DJI Avata isn't quite two years old, and we suspected its time might be up when DJI's teaser for today's announcement showed a cinewhoop drone. Now we know for sure that the DJI Avata 2 is here (and we've had an early sample so my Avata 2 review is now live too!)

The Avata 2 boasts a better camera with 1/1.3-inch CMOS with the ability to capture HDR video at up to 4K/60fps or 2.7K100fps. It has the option of a D-Log M mode for post-production. It features O4 radio which offers latency as low as 24ms.

Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

