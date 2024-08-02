David Burnett does it again, with this epic Eiffel Tower Olympic image on 4x5 film

By
published

David Burnett's stunning image of the Eiffel Tower at the Paris Olympics wins my heart – and hopefully yours, too

David Burnett's image of the Eiffel Tower at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
(Image credit: David Burnett / IOC)

I must put my hand up in the air and say I had never heard of David Burnett until the 2012 London Olympics, when I saw his amazing work with this Graflex Pacemaker 4x5 Speed Graphic film camera. And for those that don't know what that is, it's a massive sheet film camera that was used by old press photographers in the 1940s.

But this camera has been David's signature piece since the mid-2000s, and he has proceeded to produce outstanding work with it for the International Olympic Committee for no fewer than four Olympic Games!

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

