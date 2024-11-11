Could this be the ultimate street photography tripod?

Clamp, hook, grip, and rotate with Silence Corner's new lightweight tripod – on Kickstarter now!

someone holding a Silence Corner Mambapod in the Colosseum
(Image credit: Silence Corner)

Street photography isn't usually a genre you associate with using a tripod but with social media trends such as time-lapses, slow shutter light trails, and of course, video content creation, a tripod is a must. This Kickstarter launched by Silence Corner might just offer the perfect solution!

The Mambapod is a lightweight and portable travel tripod that can be set up just about anywhere. Specially designed for photographers, it has 4 distinct modes that help to support your camera on spontaneous surfaces and capture the world whizz by, they are, a unique foldable clamp mode, desktop mode, hook mode, and handheld mode.

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

