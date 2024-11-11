Could this be the ultimate street photography tripod?

Street photography isn't usually a genre you associate with using a tripod but with social media trends such as time-lapses, slow shutter light trails, and of course, video content creation, a tripod is a must. This Kickstarter launched by Silence Corner might just offer the perfect solution!

The Mambapod is a lightweight and portable travel tripod that can be set up just about anywhere. Specially designed for photographers, it has 4 distinct modes that help to support your camera on spontaneous surfaces and capture the world whizz by, they are, a unique foldable clamp mode, desktop mode, hook mode, and handheld mode.

The Mambapod is designed to be lightweight for carrying around on long days shooting in the streets. The weight of the Mambapod is 320g, plus the included hollowed-out ball head which is 160g, equals an impressively light 480g, a lot lighter than most clamp tripods on their own.

It measures just 188x48x40mm, and it's constructed with a combination of aluminum, steel, and rubber for a balance of stability and comfort. Despite its lightweight and portable form factor, it can comfortably secure up to 5kg of camera equipment – more than enough for a street photography camera!

MAMBAPOD™ | Portable tripod that can be set up anywhere - YouTube Watch On

The Kickstarter video (above) by Science Corner does a great job of showcasing the Mambapod in action and its impressive versatility. The patented folding clamp design, enables the user to clamp onto street poles or railings, securing the camera vertically and horizontally – ideal for city roaming and new perspectives.

Desktop mode features much like any other desktop tripod, providing the user with two shooting angle options. The small size enables the user to get the camera close to the floor for a creative perspective, ideal for puddle shots to get those much-desired reflections.

The hook mode is where the tripod gets its name, as the hook on the leg resembles that of a snake's fang. By simply extending one of the clamp arms, users can hook the tripod over a ledge using the other two legs to support against the surface. This further enhances versatility, and again, perspectives.

The fourth and final mode is utilized when the tripod is folded away, as this has been ergonomically designed to be used as a grip for video and selfies.

(Image credit: Silence Corner)

The tripod interface enables further use with accessories as it features UNC3/8 base screws that can be reversed and switched to UNC1/4, Arca-Swiss compatible support for attaching phone mounts, and six additional 1/4-inch screw holes.

The Kickstarter is live now and has already smashed its target goal. This doesn't mean you can't still pledge, as there are several early bird offers for backers. The tripods start at just $129 and are scheduled to start shipping in March 2025.

Editor's note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

Check out our guides to the best travel tripod, the best tripods for photographers, and the best mini tripods.