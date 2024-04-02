Could this be the most innovative camera backpack ever?

There's no shortage of camera backpacks out there, which seemingly cater for ever conceivable photographic requirement. But somehow Coalax (a brand new to us) has come up with something rather special. The new Lancer 300 backpack is a Kickstarter project that's already smashed its funding goal, and when you see what it's got to offer, it's easy to see why.

Read more: The best camera backpacks

(Image credit: Coalax)

For starters, the Lancer 300 is an entirely modular design. This is made possible by a rigid exoskeleton frame, to which a range of different luggage packs and pouches then attach, as well as the bag's harness. The signature module is a 336Wh power station, containing enough juice to recharge a camera 12-15 times, or a laptop 4-5 times. It's equipped with multiple USB-A, Type-C and even mains-type power outlets, plus there's a 500-lumen light and 25W solar panel for on-the-go charging, further increasing the power station's versatility. A waterproof cover is included to protect the ports when not in use - useful, as the power station is exposed to the elements.

Read more: The best laptop power banks

(Image credit: Coalax)

If you'd rather save weight, the power station can be detached from the bag's frame and replaced by a 4.8L Accessory Pack of equivalent dimensions. The main (24L) camera compartment is accessed primarily from the rear of the bag and is large enough for a full-frame body and several lenses including a 70-200mm f/2.8. There's also a secondary access point at the front of the bag, beneath the power station module. A smaller 6L pouch at the top of the bag has been designed to house a small drone, such as the DJI Mavic 3. You also get 16 hanging points dotted around the exterior for fastening items like cups, lights, or a sleeping bag.

(Image credit: Coalax)

And if that wasn't enough, then there's the Lancer's most distinctive feature: its twin extending poles, one on each side. A standard 1/4"-20 threaded mounting point on the end of each pole means they can be used as monopods/selfie sticks, enabling you to mount an action camera, 360 camera, lights or a phone - ideal for hands-free vlogging. Each pole can extend up to 1.5m and rotate through 360 degrees, all while staying attached to the bag. They can also be removed when not needed.

The Lancer 300 measures 515 x 310 x 250mm (20.3 x 12.2 x 9.8 inches) and weighs in at 2.6kg (5.73 lb). That is without the power bank attached, however. Fit that and weight increases by an extra 3.2kg (7.05 lb), or alternatively you can fit the accessory pack in its place and only add 0.4kg to the bag's overall weight.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Coalax)

With crowdfunding having surpassed its intended goal, Coalax is stating the bag should enter production in May, with shipping starting in June. The Lancer 300 equipped with the power station has an advertised retail price of $499, though can be had with an Early Bird discount, bringing the price down to $369. The bag is also available with an Accessory Pack pouch in place of the power bank, for an Early Bird discounted price of $199 (regular price $299). The bag can be ordered in green, black or camouflage colorways.

(Image credit: Coalax)

As with any crowdfunded product, there's no guarantee your order will be fulfilled, but the Lancer 300 is nonetheless one of the most interesting camera backpacks we've seen in recent years.