Could AI spell an early death for VR cameras? New iPhone app tries to do just that

The Teleport iOS app uses AI rather than tech like LiDAR to create 3D spaces

A new app could make high-resolution virtual reality footage possible with just an iPhone or iPad. Announced on November 25, Teleport by Varjo is a mobile app that uses AI to construct high-resolution 3D scans without specialized equipment. The company claims the app is the first to allow the VR scanning with just a smartphone.

The Teleport app uses generative AI built with NVIDIA GPUs to create virtual reality content from a smartphone. In an interview with Digital Camera World, the company explained that the app uses AI to create a representation from a series of images. The app doesn’t require LiDAR, but iPhones with the technology can use it for enhanced results, Varjo noted.

