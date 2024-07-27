Clifton Cameras opens spacious new photo store in Cheltenham

Leading photographic retailer Clifton Cameras recently moved to a new location in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Previously based 22 miles away in Dursley, the new Clifton Cameras showroom is an upgrade in every way and also offers the convenience of on-site car parking.

For anyone based within traveling distance of Cheltenham, the company’s new headquarters is located close to the M5 and A40 and will surely meet all of their customers’ photographic requirements.

Leading brands Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Panasonic Lumix, Pentax and Sony are all well represented in the display cases along the main wall, as are Sigma and Tamron optics.

Other well-known imaging brands include Hasselblad, Instax, Leica and Rotolight, plus DJI (consumer camera drones and gimbals), Insta360 cameras, Swarovski binoculars and Celestron telescopes.

Interior view of the new Clifton Cameras showroom in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, showing the run of display cases on the main wall (Image credit: Future / Niall Hampton)

Visitors can also get tactile with a wide range of photographic accessories. Camera bags from Lowepro, Shimoda, Tenba, ThinkTank, Vanguard and Urth are on display, as are tripods from Benro, Leofoto and Vanguard, plus a selection of Peak Design bags, straps, clips and cases.

Photographers based around the M5 and M4 corridors will benefit from being able to get close to all this equipment, but customers around the UK can take advantage of Clifton Cameras’ online operation – which accounts for 90 per cent of its business – and Click and Collect if they’d like to have an in-store handover.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company also stocks a wide range of pre-owned cameras, lenses and accessories – some of which are on display in the new showroom – and offers a trade-in and part-exchange service.

Bright and spacious, the new showroom has places to sit while discussing purchases with members of the sales team, and photo printing is also available – courtesy of a pair of Photo by Fujifilm machines.

Interior view of the new Clifton Cameras showroom in Cheltenham, UK, showing product displays of brands including DJI, Insta, Urth and Tenba (Image credit: Future / Niall Hampton)

Forthcoming in-store events at Clifton Cameras

Exterior view of the new Clifton Cameras showroom in Cheltenham – which offers convenient on-site customer parking (Image credit: Future / Niall Hampton)

The new location offers Clifton Cameras customers an ideal base for the retailer’s programme of in-store events, including numerous ’touch and try’ days staged in partnership with leading photography brands.

On the day Digital Camera World visited, Rotolight Master of Light Terry Donnelly was running a masterclass on shooting sports cars – one of the inaugural events for the new store.

Make sure to keep an eye on the Clifton Cameras website for future events, but these upcoming ones caught our eye:

30 July – Sigma lenses touch and try day (free, all-day event)

– Sigma lenses touch and try day (free, all-day event) 1 August – Canon EOS R1 and R5 Mark II roadshow (free)

– Canon EOS R1 and R5 Mark II roadshow (free) 2 August – Zeiss optics touch and try day (free, all-day event)

– Zeiss optics touch and try day (free, all-day event) 8 August – Introduction to printing with Fotospeed (booking essential)

– Introduction to printing with Fotospeed (booking essential) 15 August – Swarovski Optik hands-on (free, all-day event)

– Swarovski Optik hands-on (free, all-day event) 20 August – Fujinon binoculars hands-on (free, all-day event)

Address & opening hours

Address: Clifton Cameras, Staverton Technology Park, Herrick Way, Cheltenham GL51 6TQ.

Opening hours: Monday-Saturday: 9am-5.30pm;/

Phone: 01242 339285

what3words: /// speak.tricks.rare