Capture the savings with Nikon's latest rebates saving you up to $500

The latest Nikon rebates are here with great savings on everything Nikon-related until 29 May. Need a new mirrorless camera? There's a rebate for that. Want to splurge on the best Nikon DSLR? There's a rebate for that, too. In fact there is a rebate on some of the most popular Nikon products, so now is the best time to invest in your kit.

As always with these types of rebate offers, we have cherry picked the best deals we could see and listed them below to make your buying process that little bit easier. However, that doesn't mean there is not another deal for you, so if you can't see one that suits your budget, we recommend taking a look through your favorite retailers B&H, Adorama and Amazon.

Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S| was $596 |now $496

SAVE $100 at B&H This compact and popular prime offers a field of view similar to that of the human eye, and with its bright f/1.8 maximum aperture it's suited to working in difficult lighting conditions, also offering increased control over depth of field.

Nikon Z6 + 24-70mm f/4 S| was $2,596 |now $2,196

SAVE $400 The Z6 is the "all-arounder" within the Z System, with a high-performance full-frame 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor and Expeed 6 Image Processor delivering outstanding image quality and speed, with a native sensitivity range of ISO 100-51200 along with 4K UHD video recording.

Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8| was $1,196 |now $896

SAVE $300 Lightweight, nimble and fast, spanning a wide-angle to portrait range, this handy zoom features a bright f/2.8 aperture and excels in low-light conditions, fitting into a compact and versatile package.

Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S| was $2,596 |now $2,296

SAVE $300 at B&H A popular zoom among sports, event, and portrait photographers, this versatile telephoto features a fast maximum aperture that suits working in available lighting conditions and also affords increased control over depth of field for isolating subjects with selective focus.

Nikon D850| was $2,996 |now $2,496

SAVE $500 The latest, greatest, and sadly the last high-megapixel DSLR Nikon will make still offers great value for money. It is equipped with a 45.7 MP full-frame CMOS sensor and 3.2" 2.36m-dot tilting touchscreen, as well as offering stunning 4K UHD video at 30 fps – the D850 is still an amazing camera.

Nikon Z5| was $1,396 |now $1,296

SAVE $500 Compact and very capable, the Nikon Z5 is a full-frame mirrorless camera with well-rounded features to suit both still and video needs. Its 24.3MP CMOS sensor and Expeed 6 processor offers a wide sensitivity up to ISO51200, quick shooting at 4.5 fps, and UHD 4K video at 30 fps.

Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S| was $2,596 |now $2,296

SAVE $200 This ultra-wide is suited for landscape, astro and video work. It is distinguished by its advanced optical design and bright f/2.8 constant maximum aperture and suits working in low-light conditions when shooting handheld.

With these amazing rebates lasting until 29 May, now is the time to pick up some hot deals on Nikon's leading mirrorless and DSLR products, helping you save up to an impressive $500 – that's amazing when you consider some of the lenses are Nikon's most popular in the range.

Our advice would be to buy now while you can to avoid disappointment and also save yourself some pennies in the meantime.

