Capture One Live is launched, with new online client and team collaboration tools

Capture One Live offers real-time remote collaboration with colleagues and clients anywhere in the world. It’s Capture One’s first step towards a full end-to-end cloud-based system, and chips away at Adobe’s Creative Cloud offering.

Capture One Live will work with Capture One 22, but will be a separate subscription based service costing an introductory $9.99 per month. There’s no word yet on how much storage this will include, but it sounds in the same ballpark as Adobe’s 1TB cloud storage for Lightroom.

Capture One Live offers browser-based collaboration with up to 25 co-workers or clients. (Image credit: Capture One)

What does Capture One Live do?

This new feature does not include a mobile app and remote photo editing and organisation – yet – but Capture One has said that this is part of its roadmap, and this kind of mobile cloud editing could level up Capture One with Lightroom once and for all.

Capture One Live is being described as a first step, but it’s an important one for the kind of pro photographers Capture One attracts. It enables you to share a Session or a Collection in a catalog via a shareable URL, and password if required, so that clients and team members can view a Live Session for seven days.

A 'Follow' option allows remote real-time client collaboration during a live shoot. (Image credit: Capture One)

Live Sessions can be viewed in any browser and viewed by up to 25 collaborators simultaneously. Any adjustments you make in the catalog or session will be reflected in real time in the browser via a ‘Follow’ setting – which will also show live tethered shooting sessions and live edits.

Clearly, Capture One Live is not made to compete directly with Lightroom and its cloud-based organization/editing. Instead, it’s designed to be a collaboration tool for live projects, reflecting the kind of client-driven workflow of commercial photographers. The ability to collaborate remotely has become very important in the wake of the COVID pandemic, and the travel costs and time savings of remote collaboration are obvious even without that.

About Capture One

Capture One is an all-in-one non-destructive image cataloguing, raw processing and editing tool, and its closest rival is Adobe Lightroom Classic. Capture One regularly features in our guide to the best photo editing software, thanks to its high-quality raw processing, in-depth color controls and layer and mask based editing.