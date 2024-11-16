Canon's next APS-C camera will go "up market" with a stacked sensor (report)

By
published

As part of a "significant" shakeup, the Canon EOS R7 Mark II will reportedly be the brand's first APS-C body with a stacked sensor

Illustrative image of a stacked image sensor from Canon, with pixels erupting through the lens mount of a Canon EOS R7
(Image credit: Canon)

The first whispers about the Canon EOS R7 Mark II have hit the internet – and it's claimed that the camera will be the company's first APS-C body to possess a stacked image sensor, as part of a "significant" shakeup in the lineup.

The original Canon EOS R7 was launched 17 months ago, back in June 2022. While it's already a powerhouse of a body, with a 32.5MP CMOS sensor capable of rattling off 30fps bursts, the promise of a stacked sensor would significantly improve its performance.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles