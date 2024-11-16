Canon's next APS-C camera will go "up market" with a stacked sensor (report)

The first whispers about the Canon EOS R7 Mark II have hit the internet – and it's claimed that the camera will be the company's first APS-C body to possess a stacked image sensor, as part of a "significant" shakeup in the lineup.

The original Canon EOS R7 was launched 17 months ago, back in June 2022. While it's already a powerhouse of a body, with a 32.5MP CMOS sensor capable of rattling off 30fps bursts, the promise of a stacked sensor would significantly improve its performance.

Currently, only Canon's top-flight full-frame cameras have stacked sensors: the flagship EOS R1, the 8K monster EOS R5 Mark II and the performance-focused EOS R3. With this being the company that the R7 Mark II would be joining, it's understandable why the rumors say that the R7 line will be "going upmarket".

"We have been told that Canon will be shaking up it's [sic] APS-C line 'significantly' later in 2025," writes Canon Rumors.

"The EOS R7 Mark II will be the first APS-C Canon camera to get a stacked sensor. There was no word on the resolution of the new sensor, but it would be cool to see it go slightly above the current 32.5MP to give it 8K capabilities.

"As we've mentioned before, and we're being told again. The EOS R7 Mark II will be going 'up market', so it may be a true EOS 7D Mark II successor."

While I'm not sure that we'll be seeing 8K, I can definitely see the Canon EOS R7 Mark II (being the flagship APS-C body) matching the 40fps burst speeds of the EOS R1.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The elephant in the room, of course, is that Canon doesn't yet produce any professional RF-S lenses to match such a camera (though obviously RF lenses can be used). Could this also be set to change, when the camera appears – reportedly as early as Q3 2025?

Check out the latest camera rumors for all the gossip on what's coming next. You might also be interested in the best Canon cameras and the best Canon RF lenses for mirrorless bodies.