Canon's launches its cheapest PTZ camera yet

By Chris George
published

The Canon CR-N100 becomes the sixth PTZ camera in Canon's Pan-Tilt-Zoom range. And there is a PTZ controller too

Canon CR-N100
(Image credit: Canon)

 Canon is launching its most affordable PTZ camera to date. The Canon CR-N100 is essentially a stripped-down version of the CR-N300 - but that still offers 4K video capture, and a built-in 20x optical zoom.

PTZ, or pan-tilt-zoom cameras, have been an increasing tool in video production. They can be used for streaming, and can be used to give an extra camera position without the need for an additional operator. The zoom and built-in motorized head can be operated remotely - in much the same way as a security camera.

The CR-N100 becomes the sixth model in Canon's grown PTZ camera range, and will be the least expensive of the four indoor models. Launched at IBC 2023 this week, the key differences between this and the very similar CR-N300 is that the CR-N100's lens is not image stabilized - and there is no SDI video output.

The Canon CR-N100 PTZ camera will be available in white or black (Image credit: Canon)

The camera uses a 1/2.3in 8.3 megapixel sensor, and has a built-in zoom that gives a full-frame equivalent 30.5-625mm range. The pan head can rotate through 340° and can move at between 0.2-100 degrees per second. The tilt range is from -30 to +100 degrees. The unit uses hybrid AF, and features face detection. Intelligent Auto Tracking, available with an additional paid license, can recognize up to nine subjects to help with filming groups.

As well as offering IP and HDMI connections, the CR-N100 has UVC standard USB output - so can be connected directly to a computer and used as a webcam without the need for a capture card.

The CR-N100 will go sale from November.

  Canon RC-IP1000

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon is also launching its second PTZ controller. The new flagship RC-IP1000 is designed to complement Canon’s PTZ models for the broadcast market and can access and control up to 200 PTZ cameras remotely via both IP and serial connections. The input monitoring feature enables users to view their feeds on the 7-inch touchscreen that's built into the controller, without the need to connect to an external monitor. An ergonomic joystick and zoom rocker are provided for precise control.

The RC-IP1000 will go on sale from January 2024.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

