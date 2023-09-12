Canon's launches its cheapest PTZ camera yet

Canon is launching its most affordable PTZ camera to date. The Canon CR-N100 is essentially a stripped-down version of the CR-N300 - but that still offers 4K video capture, and a built-in 20x optical zoom.

PTZ, or pan-tilt-zoom cameras, have been an increasing tool in video production. They can be used for streaming, and can be used to give an extra camera position without the need for an additional operator. The zoom and built-in motorized head can be operated remotely - in much the same way as a security camera.

The CR-N100 becomes the sixth model in Canon's grown PTZ camera range, and will be the least expensive of the four indoor models. Launched at IBC 2023 this week, the key differences between this and the very similar CR-N300 is that the CR-N100's lens is not image stabilized - and there is no SDI video output.

The Canon CR-N100 PTZ camera will be available in white or black (Image credit: Canon)

The camera uses a 1/2.3in 8.3 megapixel sensor, and has a built-in zoom that gives a full-frame equivalent 30.5-625mm range. The pan head can rotate through 340° and can move at between 0.2-100 degrees per second. The tilt range is from -30 to +100 degrees. The unit uses hybrid AF, and features face detection. Intelligent Auto Tracking, available with an additional paid license, can recognize up to nine subjects to help with filming groups.

As well as offering IP and HDMI connections, the CR-N100 has UVC standard USB output - so can be connected directly to a computer and used as a webcam without the need for a capture card.

The CR-N100 will go sale from November.

Canon RC-IP1000

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon is also launching its second PTZ controller. The new flagship RC-IP1000 is designed to complement Canon’s PTZ models for the broadcast market and can access and control up to 200 PTZ cameras remotely via both IP and serial connections. The input monitoring feature enables users to view their feeds on the 7-inch touchscreen that's built into the controller, without the need to connect to an external monitor. An ergonomic joystick and zoom rocker are provided for precise control.

The RC-IP1000 will go on sale from January 2024.

