Is Canon about to revolutionize flashguns by launching a hybrid Speedlite / constant LED?

Will the next Canon Speedlite be a hybrid of flash and constant LED? Canon has been working on one for at least four years

Back in 2020 we wrote about a patent submitted by Canon for a new Speedlite that employs LED lights, and four years later it might just be coming to fruition.

In recent times Canon's professional Speedlite offerings have been a bit sparse, with the camera manufacturer currently without a flagship range after apparently discontinuing the Canon Speedlite EL-1. That isn't to say the company isn't producing great flashes, as the EL-5 and EL-10 both ranked very highly in our review process, although recent product recalls for the EL-5 may tarnish this slightly.

