Is Canon about to revolutionize flashguns by launching a hybrid Speedlite / constant LED?

Back in 2020 we wrote about a patent submitted by Canon for a new Speedlite that employs LED lights, and four years later it might just be coming to fruition.

In recent times Canon's professional Speedlite offerings have been a bit sparse, with the camera manufacturer currently without a flagship range after apparently discontinuing the Canon Speedlite EL-1. That isn't to say the company isn't producing great flashes, as the EL-5 and EL-10 both ranked very highly in our review process, although recent product recalls for the EL-5 may tarnish this slightly.

A new report found by Canon Rumors suggests that the professional Canon Speedlite hole left by the EL-1 may be filled with a hybrid flash and constant LED hybrid – like the one featured in the design drawings back in 2020.

If this rumor is true, and Canon has spent four years of R&D on creating a Speedlite that can double as a constant LED, I think it will be extremely successful.

The seemingly discontinued Canon Speedlite EL-1 (Image credit: Canon)

In my opinion, mirrorless cameras seem to be less optimized for flash when compared to DSLRs, and constant lighting or the ability to flick between the two modes might be the way to fix a lot of those frustrating rankles.

Another example where a hybrid light could be useful is for content creation. Hybrid shooting is becoming more and more necessary for photographers, and involves being able to switch from stills to video on the fly. A light that can do that with you would be an extremely powerful tool.

There are dedicated LEDs on the market that offer strobe functions, such as the Rotolight Neo, but none to my knowledge come in the form factor of a speedlight / flashgun. Many photographers also like to have lights native to their camera brand to ensure perfect communication.

It must be restated that, at present, this is just a rumor with no official announcements from Canon. However, I can't imagine the empty gap of a flagship Speedlite remaining empty for long, and a hybrid would be a great next step.

