Canon products delayed by 6 months

Canon has just announced that customers should expect delays of six months for certain products, due to part shortages and excess orders.

The world's largest camera manufacturer apologized to customers waiting on a Canon EOS R3 or a Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM that it would take more than half a year for orders to be delivered.

Those waiting on one of the newly announced super-telephoto lenses, the Canon RF 1200mm f/8 L IS USM and Canon RF 800mm f/5.6 L IS USM, shouldn’t have to wait as long – but Canon is shipping products one by one, so it will take longer than usual to deliver. Other lenses that might be affected are the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM, Canon RF 400mm f/2.8 L IS USM and the ER-hE eye cup.

Since the pandemic began, shortages and long waits on new camera equipment have become pretty normal. As frustrating as it is, there’s nothing much that can be done about it other than use the time to practice some patience.

“We sincerely apologize for the long wait for our long-awaited customers,” Canon said. “We will continue to take measures to ensure a stable supply of products so that we can deliver our products as soon as possible. Thank you kindly for understanding.”

Having to wait six months for the R3 isn’t new news – ever since it was released in September 2021, it’s been incredibly difficult to get hold of. It’s hardly surprising though, with eye autofocus, 6K video, 30fps continuous burst mode and powerful in-body stabilization, it’s an extremely advanced camera that delivers excellent photos and video.

The delay on the brand new RF mount super-telephoto lenses probably won’t affect as many people due to the incredibly high price tag these lenses have. The 800mm f/5.6 lens will set you back an eye-watering $16,999 / £19,099.99 / AU$$29,799 but the 1200mm f/8 is even more expensive at a whopping $20,000 / £22,449.99 / $35,099. Their combined prices are enough for a deposit on a small house, so whoever is buying them has to be making serious amounts from photography.

Canon isn’t the only camera manufacturer to have experienced delays recently. There has been a worldwide part shortage that has affected almost all camera brands at one point or another over the last two years. If you’ve already placed a pre-order, the retailer will inform you as soon as your order becomes available – and if you’ve been considering, don’t delay any longer or else you could be waiting almost a year!

