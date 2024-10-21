Canon Powershot PX robotic camera slashed to just £109 – saving you £220!

Canon's clever little robotic camera – which acts like your very own "personal photographer" – just hit its lowest ever price

Canon has been cranking out some brilliantly creative cameras over the last few years – such as the PowerShot PX, an automated camera that acts as your own "personal photographer". In short, it enables you to get photos where everybody is in the frame, because nobody needs to operate the camera!

Now this clever little camera has had its price slashed, and is now at the lowest price we have ever seen… the Canon PowerShot PX is available for just £108.97, an enormous saving of £220 – and a brilliant early Black Friday camera deal.

Canon PowerShot PX | was £329 | now £108.97 SAVE £220 at Currys

Canon PowerShot PX | was £329 | now £108.97
SAVE £220 at Currys Featuring subject recognition and voice control, this PTZ camera features 3x optical zoom and comes with a 16Gb memory card – so it can start capturing your magic moments right away (available in white or in black).

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

