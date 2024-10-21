Canon Powershot PX robotic camera slashed to just £109 – saving you £220!

Canon has been cranking out some brilliantly creative cameras over the last few years – such as the PowerShot PX, an automated camera that acts as your own "personal photographer". In short, it enables you to get photos where everybody is in the frame, because nobody needs to operate the camera!

Now this clever little camera has had its price slashed, and is now at the lowest price we have ever seen… the Canon PowerShot PX is available for just £108.97, an enormous saving of £220 – and a brilliant early Black Friday camera deal.

The Canon PowerShot PX (review here) is an inspired solution to a common problem. If you want a picture with your family or friends, it either has to be a selfie or somebody can't be in the shot because they have to be taking the picture.

But what if you want a picture of you baking cakes with your kids? A shot of you and all your pals enjoying a barbecue in the garden? How about if you just want candid photos at a party, without having to designate someone to take them?

This is where the PowerShot PX comes in. Just set it up on a kitchen counter, or on the patio table, or a bookshelf, the mantelpiece, in front of the TV… anywhere with a good view of the room. Turn it on and the camera will automatically start snapping spontaneous moments, so you'll always be part of the picture.

It recognizes voice commands, which you can issue by saying "Hello Pixie", and you can even register specific faces so the camera prioritizes them. Using PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) technology the camera tracks and follows subjects around the room, so it doesn't miss a moment of the action!

