Canon launches four new multifunction printers, all focussed on low-cost printing

Canon is launching four new home inkjet printers, each with an emphasis on low-cost printing. Two of the four are new MegaTank All-in-One printers, containing refillable ink tanks capable of printing up to 3,000 black or 3,000 color pages from a single set of ink bottles. These include the usual cyan, magenta and yellow, along with a pigment black tank for crisper black text.

(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon MAXIFY GX1020 is priced at USD $329.99 and can print, copy and scan. Print speed is up to 15 images per minute mono or 10 ipm color, from a 250-sheet easy-load paper cassette. The GX1020 is capable of automatic double sided printing and features a 2.7-inch color touchscreen display, along with dual band Wi-Fi for wireless printing via the Canon PRINT app, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria Print Service.

(Image credit: Canon)

Next up is the Canon MAXIFY GX2020. Costing $379.99, it's mostly identical to the MAXIFY GX1020, but adds a 35-sheet auto document feeder tray on top of the printer, allowing you to easily copy or scan up to 35 pages (plain paper, letter size), including multi-page documents like contracts or reports.

Canon PIXMA TR7820 (Image credit: Canon)

The final two printers in the new line-up are also all-in-one machines, but use conventional ink cartridges, not MegaTank refillable reservoirs. The PIXMA TS7720 All-in-One and PIXMA TR7820 All-in-One are almost identical, except like their MAXIFY counterparts, the TR7820 is topped off by a 35-sheet auto document feeder tray. Both printers feature automatic two-sided printing, wireless printing, and it's even possible to set up Wireless Direct printing that doesn't even require a router, instead using a direct connection between printer and mobile device. The controls are on a tilting front panel with a 2.7-inch colour touchscreen and an LED status light.

Canon PIXMA TS7720 (Image credit: Canon)

Both printers use a relatively basic ink cartridge arrangement of one pigment black, and a combined C/M/Y color cartridge. But more interestingly both printers are also compatible with Canon's PIXMA Print Plan, currently available in the US starting at $3.99 per month and in the UK at £2.49 per month for occasional users who need around 30 prints per month. You can roll over unused pages and replacement inks can be sent automatically. Canon reckons the PIXMA Print Plan can save you 20-70% on the cost of ink vs. traditional ink purchasing.

Pre-order Canon MAXIFY GX1020 at B&H

Pre-order Canon MAXIFY GX2020 at B&H

Buy Canon PIXMA TS7720 All-in-One at Canon US

Buy Canon PIXMA TR7820 All-in-One at Canon US

Read more

• Best photo paper for inkjet printers

• Best large format printers

• Best portable printers

• Best photo printers

• Best compact printers

• Best all-in-one printers

• Best photo printing online

• Best photo books

• Best 3D printers