Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera drops to LOWEST EVER price!

By
Contributions from
published

Get Canon's smallest, lightest, yet incredibly formidable full-frame camera, the EOS R8 for $1,099

Canon EOS R10 deal
(Image credit: Canon)

Black Friday may be over, but we are still seeing some great holiday camera deals - and we have just spotted a super saving on the Canon EOS R8. This already-budget full-frame mirrorless camera has dropped $100 at Amazon and elsewhere - and the body can now be picked up for $1,099, which is the lowest price we have seen.

 Canon EOS R8
 Canon EOS R8: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

SAVE $200 at Amazon Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used!

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.

With contributions from

Related articles