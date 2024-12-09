Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera drops to LOWEST EVER price!

Black Friday may be over, but we are still seeing some great holiday camera deals - and we have just spotted a super saving on the Canon EOS R8. This already-budget full-frame mirrorless camera has dropped $100 at Amazon and elsewhere - and the body can now be picked up for $1,099, which is the lowest price we have seen.
I've been using the EOS R system since day one, and this is one of the most amazing RF bodies that Canon has yet released. I couldn't quite believe it until I used it: the Canon EOS R8 is the same size as the super-svelte Canon EOS RP but weighs even less – and packs even more firepower.
The fact that it shoots at 40fps is absolutely mindblowing – that's faster than the flagship Canon EOS R3! It also captures 4K video up to 60p (oversampled from 6K), has a crazy-high ISO of 102,400 (expandable to 204,800), has microphone and headphone jacks, Canon's clever new Multi-Function Shoe that communicates with and powers accessories… it's just a brilliant all-rounder. And at this price, it's even more brilliant!
Check out our pick of the best lenses for the EOS Canon R8
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!