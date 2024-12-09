Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera drops to LOWEST EVER price!

Black Friday may be over, but we are still seeing some great holiday camera deals - and we have just spotted a super saving on the Canon EOS R8. This already-budget full-frame mirrorless camera has dropped $100 at Amazon and elsewhere - and the body can now be picked up for $1,099, which is the lowest price we have seen.

Canon EOS R8: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon SAVE $200 at Amazon Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used!

I've been using the EOS R system since day one, and this is one of the most amazing RF bodies that Canon has yet released. I couldn't quite believe it until I used it: the Canon EOS R8 is the same size as the super-svelte Canon EOS RP but weighs even less – and packs even more firepower.

The fact that it shoots at 40fps is absolutely mindblowing – that's faster than the flagship Canon EOS R3! It also captures 4K video up to 60p (oversampled from 6K), has a crazy-high ISO of 102,400 (expandable to 204,800), has microphone and headphone jacks, Canon's clever new Multi-Function Shoe that communicates with and powers accessories… it's just a brilliant all-rounder. And at this price, it's even more brilliant!

Check out our pick of the best lenses for the EOS Canon R8