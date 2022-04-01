Canon announces free online design program

PosterArtist is a poster creation program designed by Canon, which enables users to create professional-looking advertisement posters, banners and signage. Moving online as a free tool, it boasts a new user interface and user experience.

The free application has both business and personal users catered for, and can be run on either Windows or Mac platforms, supporting compatible models of Canon devices and printers too.

Canon announced earlier this month that it was launching a free online version of its template-driven PosterArtist application program, giving users the chance to play around with designs and create professional-looking content in promotion of their business, displaying notices around the office or for personal uses.

With the software you can create unique designs from a browser, using a vast array of basic templates and more creative offerings – then simply change the text and other features to customize your design. The application provides users with the option to import their own photos, making PosterArtist a great way to show off your images in a new format that can be sent or displayed anywhere you choose.

There is also the option to pick from a wide selection of royalty-free images from third-party photo service providers, including Pexels, Pixabay and Unsplash. With millions of photos to choose from, users are spoiled for choice on curating the most visually appealing and professional-looking content for their needs.

There's a new ability to add the look of gold or silver texture to text, graphics and backgrounds in the online version. Canon’s unique technology enables it to express four different textured looks in gold or silver to enhance design output.

Designed for a wide range of markets and opportunities, the tool can be used by even the most beginner artists to easily create appealing posters, flyers, calendars, restaurant menus, internal office notices, retail promotional posters, educational school pamphlets… the potential is limitless. The program's auto design feature can also be used to automatically generate design suggestions based on your image input and current format.

The user interface and experience have been updated to help meet the printing demands of all skill levels, ensuring quality output. To view the full list of compatible printers, visit Canon USA.

