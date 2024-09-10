Camera traps capture rare northern hairy-nosed wombat taking a violent disliking to an echidna in Australia

The number of critically endangered wombats fell to just 35 in the 1990s, and thanks to efforts like camera traps, they're back

A still of an endangered wombat caught on a trail camera
Australian conservationists were thrilled recently when a trail camera captured an intriguing interaction between an echidna, and a critically endangered northern hairy-nosed wombat.

While the echidna seemingly wants to be friends, the wombat is having none of it, getting clearly annoying and kicking dirt up in the air. 

