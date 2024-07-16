World needs more trail cameras in more places, first-of-its-kind study shows

By
published

New research finds camera trap studies are virtually non-existent in the ecosystems that need them the most

Trail cameras
(Image credit: Future)

Over the past three decades, trail cameras, also known as camera traps, have given us a rare and invaluable glimpse into the natural world, and they have proven essential tools in the conservation fight around the world. 

However, in a first–of–its–kind study published in Remote Sensing in Ecology and Conservation it would appear that the best trail cameras (or any) are sorely missed in areas that need their vital data the most. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles