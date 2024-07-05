Camera sales hit highest levels for three years, according to CIPA

By
published

Driven by a resurgence of popularity compact cameras, and an enduring love of all things mirrorless, things are looking up

Fujifilm X100VI camera held up to a person's face
(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

In a rare snippet of positive news, Japan’s Camera Imaging Products Association (CIPA) has released its latest industry figures, revealing that more cameras were shipped between January and May 2024 than during the same periods in 2022 and 2023.

The figures show that 2.3 million interchangeable lens cameras (ILC) have been shipped from Japan so far this year up until the end of May, an 9.8% increase over the same period in 2023, and a whopping 11.9% increase compared to 2022. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles