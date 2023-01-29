Calibrite launches brand new monitor calibration software suite

By Ben Andrews
published

Calibrite - the new name for X-Rite calibration products - doubles down on its commitment to monitor calibration

Calibrite Profiler
(Image credit: Calibrite)

The two big names in monitor and printer calibration are X-Rite and Datacolor... Correction, *were*. Datacolor is still in the game, but in 2021 the packaging, distribution, and marketing of X-Rite's photo and video calibration products transitioned to a newly formed company: Calibrite.

(Image credit: Calibrite)
 (opens in new tab)

Until now, the rebranded X-Rite calibration products used lightly modified X-Rite software, but Calibrite has now launched brand new monitor profiling software called Calibrite Profiler. This "feature-rich and intuitive colour workflow profiling solution" is said to provide a "clear and logical user interface that delivers superior monitor profiling with just a few clicks". Varying user experience levels are catered for by built-in presets designed to suit everyone from novices to experienced color pros.

"This software release represents Calibrite’s commitment to innovation and excellence in colour calibration and profiling for photographers, video editors, and all content creatives. Listening to the customer and responding with simple solutions that make streamlining colour workflow a practicable priority is our number one goal. And with PROFILER, this is possible.”

Brenda Hipsher, VP of Sales and Marketing for Calibrite.

(Image credit: Calibrite)
 (opens in new tab)

The new Profiler software contains presets for photo, video, and pre-press, along with one-click functions for streamlined profiling. Delve deeper and settings such as luminance, white point, contrast targets and patch sizes are all customisable, saveable to custom presets, and even sharable.

Profiler also includes a new suite of utilities to evaluate monitor image quality, including utilities to check monitor colour and luminance uniformity across the screen, while Monitor Validation can be used to check the color accuracy of an existing color profile.

(Image credit: Calibrite)
 (opens in new tab)

Calibrite Profiler is available for free to all Calibrite Display device owners, and X-Rite branded device users can upgrade to the new software for £8.99.

Read more:

The best monitor calibrators (opens in new tab)
The best monitors for photographers (opens in new tab)
The best ultrawide monitor for photo editing (opens in new tab)
The 50 best camera accessories (opens in new tab)
Best laptop for photo editing
 (opens in new tab)The best digital camera: which one should you buy? (opens in new tab)
The best photo-editing software (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles