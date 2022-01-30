Breathtaking winners of the Art of Building photography contest revealed

An international showcase for the best in digital photography of the built environment, The Art of Building competition 2021 saw two photographers claim the top prize and each take home $2,030 (£1,510 / $AU2,900) in winnings.

The competition is now in its 11th year and open to both professional and amateur photographers, with aims to celebrate the creativity of the construction industry through the medium of photography.

Thousands of photographers from over 100 countries submitted images for the Art of Building competition, showcasing the best examples of our built world. The contest is run by the the Chartered Institute of Buildings (CIOB), one of the largest professional bodies that oversees construction management worldwide, working since 1834 to develop, conserve and improve the construction industries.

Russian photographer Mikhail Proskalov was granted the judges' prize award for his exquisite photograph of the Lakhta Centre (above), located in St Petersburg, Russia, captured using impressive drone photography. The Lakhta Centre is the tallest building in Russia standing at 462 meters tall! This photo was captured using a DJI Mavic 2 Pro.

'Life through history' (Image credit: Rahaman Hossain / Art of Building Photography competition)

Twelve photographers were shortlisted and proceeded the final stages of the competition, subject to a public vote as the final deciding factor. The Public Choice Award was presented to Rahaman Hossain, taking almost 20% of poll, with the winning image being 'Life Through History' depicting the magnificent World Heritage site, the Humayun's Tomb, located in Deli, India.

"I waited here for one and half hours to take this shot," said Hossain. "What I wanted for the composition was a person, it was a winter’s morning, and nobody was around. Suddenly I see an old lady and when she sat down at the edge of water, I captured this photo.

"This splendid mausoleum was built in the memory of Emperor Humayun, the second Mughal ruler to ascend the throne, it stands as a magnificent testament to the style of Mughal royal mausoleums."

Bizkaia Bridge - taken in Bilbao, Spain (Image credit: Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz / Art of Building Photography competition)

These images are great examples of modern and traditional architecture and extraordinarily showcase the beauty of a built environment and structure.

Kate Macbeth, Director at CIOB and competition judge shared that, "The winning photographs highlight just how important the built environment is to us as society… from protecting our heritage to meeting the needs of modern life with a building that reaches for the stars. The built world is a wonder of our own creation and these photographers have captured that inspiration beautifully."

A public installation will follow the conclusion of the competition by transforming construction hoarding spaces into pop-up art galleries. The Art of Building has released a 10 Year Collection book, limited to just 200 individually numbered copies, featuring a collection of photographs from previous editions of the competition.

The next Art of Building competition will be accepting entries in October 2022, and will be free to enter. Keep an eye on the website for upcoming details.

