Blackmagic Camera app comes to Android – and it is free!

Blackmagic launched the Blackmagic Camera app for iPhone late last year, now the App comes to all Android users for FREE and I think this is a great move from Blackmagic!

The app leverages the same operating system found in Blackmagic’s professional cameras, providing Android users with tools typically reserved for feature films, television, and documentaries. Additionally, Blackmagic Camera integrates with Blackmagic Cloud, facilitating instant collaboration and media sharing with editors and colorists worldwide.

The Blackmagic Camera app is already available for Apple iOS, but is now launched for Google Android devices (Image credit: Blackmagic)

Blackmagic Camera app can harness the power of smartphones by incorporating digital cinema camera controls and advanced operating systems into your smartphone. Users can achieve a cinematic look akin to Hollywood films, thanks to the intuitive and user-friendly interface similar to that of Blackmagic’s professional cameras.

The app allows for seamless adjustments of settings like frame rate, shutter angle, white balance, and ISO with a single tap. Users can also record directly to Blackmagic Cloud in industry-standard formats up to 8K.

With Blackmagic Camera, users have access to all the essential controls needed to quickly set up and begin shooting. The interface is interactive, allowing users to tap on any item to change settings instantly, avoiding cumbersome menu navigation.

The heads-up display (HUD) provides quick access to status indicators, recording parameters, histograms, focus peaking, levels, and frame guides. Users can show or hide the HUD by swiping up or down and can utilize touch-to-focus for pinpoint accuracy.

The app supports various aspect ratios, including 16:9 and vertical, and allows discrete vertical shooting for unobtrusive filming. It also offers tabs for media management, uploading to Blackmagic Cloud, chatting, and accessing advanced settings.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Blackmagic Camera can be downloaded for free now from the Google Play app on your Android device

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

The introduction of the Blackmagic Camera app to Android revolutionizes mobile filmmaking. Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel users can now access professional digital cinema features directly on their smartphones, enabling cinematic quality and creative control previously exclusive to high-end cameras.

This advancement democratizes filmmaking, offering seamless collaboration via Blackmagic Cloud, and makes high-quality film production more accessible and efficient for all content creators worldwide.