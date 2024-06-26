Blackmagic Camera app comes to Android – and it is free!

The app leverages the same operating system found in Blackmagic’s professional cameras, providing Android users with tools typically reserved for feature films, television, and documentaries. Additionally, Blackmagic Camera integrates with Blackmagic Cloud, facilitating instant collaboration and media sharing with editors and colorists worldwide.
Blackmagic Camera app can harness the power of smartphones by incorporating digital cinema camera controls and advanced operating systems into your smartphone. Users can achieve a cinematic look akin to Hollywood films, thanks to the intuitive and user-friendly interface similar to that of Blackmagic’s professional cameras.
The app allows for seamless adjustments of settings like frame rate, shutter angle, white balance, and ISO with a single tap. Users can also record directly to Blackmagic Cloud in industry-standard formats up to 8K.
With Blackmagic Camera, users have access to all the essential controls needed to quickly set up and begin shooting. The interface is interactive, allowing users to tap on any item to change settings instantly, avoiding cumbersome menu navigation.
The heads-up display (HUD) provides quick access to status indicators, recording parameters, histograms, focus peaking, levels, and frame guides. Users can show or hide the HUD by swiping up or down and can utilize touch-to-focus for pinpoint accuracy.
The app supports various aspect ratios, including 16:9 and vertical, and allows discrete vertical shooting for unobtrusive filming. It also offers tabs for media management, uploading to Blackmagic Cloud, chatting, and accessing advanced settings.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The introduction of the Blackmagic Camera app to Android revolutionizes mobile filmmaking. Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel users can now access professional digital cinema features directly on their smartphones, enabling cinematic quality and creative control previously exclusive to high-end cameras.
This advancement democratizes filmmaking, offering seamless collaboration via Blackmagic Cloud, and makes high-quality film production more accessible and efficient for all content creators worldwide.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.