To celebrate its 30th anniversary in true boundary-pushing style, American metal band Korn teamed up with longtime cinematographer Sébastien Paquet and Blackmagic Design to create a fan-powered film project unlike anything seen before.

Armed with his everyday workhorse, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro (BPCC), Paquet captured the chaos and emotion of the landmark concert from every angle; on the ground, backstage, in the pit and even on private jets.

But what made this show truly unique was the addition of 200 fans filming the show alongside him, each using the Blackmagic Camera app on their phones.

ABOVE: See the Korn x Blackmagic gig in action

In a new behind-the-scenes video Paquet walks through his process and tools, praising the BMPCC 6K Pro as a cinematic tool in a small body that enables him to shoot freely on the move.

But this project was about more than just traditional concert cinematography. With the Blackmagic Camera app connected to Blackmagic Cloud, each fan’s footage was uploaded in real time to a shared DaVinci Resolve project. Editors could begin working on the footage seconds after it was captured.

The result? A massive, collaborative archive of more than 11 hours of material, offering a rare, raw view of the band-fan relationship from the crowd’s perspective.

"The Korn guys have always been technology savvy, so they immediately liked the Blackmagic Camera app to the Cloud idea for their fans," Paquet commented.

"We had literally hundreds and hundreds of fans all wanting to be part of this project, and the Blackmagic Camera app being synced to Blackmagic Cloud was the way to make it all happen."

Blackmagic Camera App (Image credit: Blackmagic)

The project is a prime example of how Blackmagic’s end-to-end workflow, spanning from mobile camera capture to cloud-based editing in DaVinci Resolve, makes high-quality filmmaking more accessible than ever.

I highly recommend trying the free Blackmagic Camera app, which is available now and brings professional features and seamless integration to your iPhone, making it easier than ever for new filmmakers to get started.

