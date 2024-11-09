“Black subjects are depicted by Black photographers; their gaze is mutual and consensual"

By
published

From 1930s Harlem to contemporary Toronto – compelling photographs from the African Diaspora

A girl stares at the camera
(Image credit: Black Balloon Archive, Liz Johnson Artur)

As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic celebrates work from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned contemporary art collection exploring African culture and Black life, established by Dr Kenneth Montague in 1997.

Taking us from Harlem, New York, in the 1930s to contemporary Toronto, Canada, this compelling exhibition of photographs is currently on at the Saatchi Gallery in London, England.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles