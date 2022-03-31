Billingham launches Eventer MKII for mirrorless systems and mid-size DSLRs

The new Billingham Eventer MKII is a replacement for the previous Eventer, which is now discontinued. It’s a medium-large briefcase style bag with enough height for longer lenses such as a 70-200mm f/2.8 or maybe a 100-400mm. The internal vertical and horizontal dividers mean you can also stack bodies and lenses vertically.

Billingham’s approach is one of steady refinement rather than revolutionary upheavals. The changes to the Eventer MKII will sound modest to most users but probably pretty major to fans of the brand.

The Eventer MKII's zippers are now weather resistant, both on the top cover and the rear document holder. (Image credit: Billingham)

Billingham's TukTop feature lets you fold the top cover out of the way behind the padded insert, which includes a 14-inch laptop sleeve and can be removed completely. (Image credit: Billingham)

Improvements include a redesigned top handle without the full width webbing but with leather added to the underside for a more comfortable grip.

The zips are now weatherproof to make the Eventer MKII more resilient in bad weather, both in the top flap and on the rear document pocket. The main compartment cover can also be folded back behind the padded insert and out of the way, using Billingham’s TukTop feature.

The padded insert inside the bag can be removed completely by undoing four poppers, converting the Eventer MKII into a regular messenger bag. The padding on the base of the insert has been thickened too.

Finally, a luggage trolley strap has been added to the back for easier handling during travel.

The Billingham Eventer MKII comes in five different color schemes – Navy Canvas with Chocolate Leather is particularly smart. (Image credit: Billingham)

Billingham Eventer MKII price and color schemes

The Eventer MKII will be available to buy from March 31st and will come in Khaki Canvas/Tan Leather, Navy Canvas/Chocolate Leather, Sage FibreNyte/Chocolate Leather, Black FibreNyte/Black Leather or Khaki FibreNyte/Chocolate Leather. The price (get ready) will be £560 (about US$737, AU$981). That is A LOT by camera bag standards, but in the luxury luggage market, that’s not even going to raise an eyebrow.