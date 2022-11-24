Big cash prizes up for grabs in Felix Schoeller Photo Award 2023

Germany photo contest, The Felix Schoeller Photo Award 2023 has just opened for entry and invites all professional photographers or photographers in education and training to apply. The award is split into three categories and in total €30,000 (approximately $31,000/£25,700/AU$46,000) will be awarded to the photographers that impress the judges most.

The first category is the Felix Schoeller photo award which is broken down into three smaller categories; portrait, photojournalism and sustainability - a winner will be selected from each section and receive a grand prize of €5,000 (approximately $5,200/£4,300/AU$7,700).

Best Work by an Emerging Photographer recognizes a student, training professional or photography assistant who demonstrates excellent technique and creativity through any chosen theme - they will also take home a cash prize of €5,000.

Finally, the Germany peace Prize for Photography celebrates work that explores themes of peace through powerful imagery in whatever context the photographer decides. This could be peace between countries, and individuals or even finding peace in yourself. For this category, a photographer will be awarded an impressive €10,000 making it the competition's most sought after-prize.

Last year, the title of “Best Work by an Emerging Photographer” was won by Iranian Shirin Abedi with her picture series “May I Have This Dance?”. (Image credit: Shirin Abedi, Winner Best Emerging Talent 2021, May I Have This Dance?)

Hans-Christoph Gallenkamp, CEO of the Felix Schoeller Group says, “In 2023, the German Peace Prize for Photography takes on even greater significance: Together with our hometown of Osnabrück, we present this award – at the place where the Peace of Westphalia was concluded 375 years ago. This anniversary reminds us that peace is more important than ever, especially in the current political situation.”

All photos submitted will be judged by an esteemed independent jury with Michael Dannenman, the director of the Museumsquartier Osnabrück Nils-Arne Kässen as the chair. Not only will the winning photographers take home a cash prize but their work will also be shown in an exhibit at Museumquartier Osnabrück.

Photographers have until January 15 2023 to submit their images and entry to the competition is free. All entrants must have a valid email and postal address, evidence of education or training if entering the best emerging photographer category, and a concept outline of your submitted work written in English(max 1,000 words). For more information and to read the full terms and conditions, head to the Felix Schoeller website (opens in new tab).

Read more:

Best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab)

Best full-frame mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab)

Best Canon cameras (opens in new tab)

Best Nikon cameras (opens in new tab)

Best Sony cameras (opens in new tab)

Best professional cameras (opens in new tab)

Best camera for students (opens in new tab)