The best Motorola phone in 2021

The best Motorola phones don't get quite as much press as, say, Samsung Galaxy or Apple ones. But you might find they do everything you wish, at a much lower price than these more "glamorous" brands.

Motorola was a huge name in the early years of mobile phones. Today the Moto brand is best known for its budget camera phones, and that applies to most of the models we've featured on this list. But they also do some great mid-range and high-end smartphones too, so we've included some of these as well.

To pick the best Motorola phone for your needs, think about which features and specs are your red lines, and which ones you're not that bothered about. For instance, do you need a large screen, or will a smaller one do? Is 5G connectivity important, or are you happy with 4G? Do you need to capture pro-quality photos and video, or just quick snaps for social media?

With all that in mind, these are the best Motorola phones available today, at a range of prices. And we'll give you all the details you need to make the right choice for you.

Best Motorola phones in 2021

1. Moto G100 The best Motorola phone overall Specifications Operating system: Android 11 Screen size: 6.7 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2520 Weight: 207g Dimensions: 168.4 x 74 x 9.7mm Storage: 128-256GB Battery: 5,000mAh Cameras: 64MP + 16MP + 2MP + ToF (rear); 16MP + 8MP (front) TODAY'S BEST DEALS $599.99 View at motorola Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fast processor + Decent cameras + Good battery Reasons to avoid - Not the best camera on this list

Released in April 2021, the Moto G100 is the best Motorola phone all-round, taking power, performance and price into account.

For a mid-range price, you're getting some impressive specs, including a 6.7-inch screen with a Full HD display, a speedy Snapdragon 870 processor, 8GB RAM and support for 5G. There's a generous-sized 5,000 mAh battery in there too, and you even get a headphone jack.

The rear camera setup is decent, too, with a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP ultrawide sensor, along with a 2MP depth sensor and a time-of-flight sensor. If that's not high-end enough for you, though, check out the next phone on our list. But otherwise, while this isn't the sleekest looking device, you're getting a phone with some choice premium features... at a less-than-premium price.

2. Motorola Edge Plus The best Motorola phone for photography Specifications Operating system: Android 10 Screen size: 6.7 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 Weight: 203g Dimensions: 161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6mm Storage: 256GB Battery: 5,000mAh Cameras: 108MP + 25MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $699.99 View at Amazon $1,431.80 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + High-end specs + 108MP sensor + 5G support Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Looking for a truly premium phone? Then you'll find it in the form of Motorola Edge Plus. It has specs that are up there with the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy ranges, including 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

The high-res, curved OLED display has a a 90Hz maximum refresh rate, which makes for sharp and clear images. And it’s the best Motorola phone for photography too, with a quad-lens rear camera boasting a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor.

The Motorola Edge Plus also comes with a fingerprint sensor, supports 5G, and has a stylish design that befits its premium price. In short, while this is one of the most expensive models on our list, you’re certainly getting value for money.

3. Motorola Defy The best rugged Motorola phone Specifications Operating system: Android 10 Screen size: 6.5 inches Resolution: 720 x 1600 Weight: 232g Dimensions: 169.8 x 78.2 x 10.9mm Storage: 64GB Battery: 5,000mAh Cameras: Rear: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP; Front: 8MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS $509 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Drop-proof + Waterproof + 48MP camera Reasons to avoid - Not the fastest

Released in July 2021, the Motorola Defy is designed to be rugged, so it's a great choice for taking on shoots in the great outdoors, as well as for people who are routinely clumsy. It's engineered to withstand the impact of repeated drops on any side or corner, and is drop proof up to 1.8m. It's also fully waterproof up to 1.5m for 35 minutes.

There's a big battery too, to keep you going while you're away from a power socket. And the camera setup, made up of a 48MP main sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor, is very capable.

On the negative side it doesn't have the fastest processor, hence the decision to launch with Android 10 rather than 11. But if ruggedness is your main concern, that's probably a compromise you're willing to make.

Despite being released in 2019, the Motorola One Zoom still offers an impressive camera: a quad-core rear lens, featuring a 48MP main sensor; a 16MP ultrawide; an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 5MP depth sensor. There’s also a very capable 25MP front camera.

Be aware, though, that you'll find a better camera in the Moto G100, number one on our list, not to mention a better battery. At time of writing, they were similarly priced, making the G100 the obvious choice. For that reason, though, we're expecting the Zoom to come down in price pretty soon, making it worth of consideration once more. For more details, read our full Motorola One Zoom review .

5. Motorola Moto G10 The best cheap Motorola phone Specifications Operating system: Android 11 Screen size: 6.5 inches Resolution: 720 x 1600 Weight: 200g Dimensions: 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.2mm Storage: 128GB Battery: 5,000mAh Cameras: 48MP + 8MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Cheap + Stylish looks + Runs Android 11 Reasons to avoid - Not the fastest

Keeping to a strict budget? Then the G10 is the best Motorola phone you can buy today for a rock-bottom price.

For a cheap phone, it sports quite a stylish design. Its 6.5-inch screen is a decent size, and it comes with a quad-lens on the rear (48MP wide + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor). Admittedly, the overall image quality isn’t the greatest, especially in poor light, but it’s certainly good enough for quick shots for sharing with friends or on social media.

This phone is not the fastest performer, and on the whole you're getting a lower-powered device than others on this list, with fewer features. But it's still quite an impressive smartphone for such a low, low price.

If you’re primarily interested in video capture, and want to keep to a budget, then the Motorola One Action has a lot to offer.

Specifically, its triple lens camera features a 16MP sensor that’s dedicated to shooting video. Stablisation technology works to smooth out bumps and slips while you’re filming. And, brilliantly, you can film in landscape orientation while holding your phone in portrait; a much more natural way to film. Plus, when it comes to playback, the high-res screen boasts a 21:9 aspect ratio, so you can view your footage in all its widescreen glory.

Video aside, this is a very capable phone too for such an affordable price. Features include a fingerprint sensor, IPX2 water resistance, and 128GB storage, expandable via MicroSD.

7. Motorola G30 A great value Motorola phone at a low price Specifications Operating system: Android 11 Screen size: 6.5 inches Resolution: 720 x 1600 Weight: 200g Dimensions: 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.2mm Storage: 128GB Battery: 5,000mAh Cameras: 48MP + 8MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS $14.98 View at The Home Depot Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Runs Android 11 + Good battery life + 90Hz refresh rate Reasons to avoid - Basic features

Want a more powerful phone than the G10, but willing to spend only a little more money? Then the G30 is your best bet.

Running Android 11, its processing speeds are faster, and the battery life is impressive. The 6.5 inch screen comes with a fairly low resolution of 720 x 1600, but that’s mitigated in part by the 90Hz refresh rate, which makes for smoother scrolling, motion and video. The cameras are decent enough, too, with a rear camera offering four lenses (64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP sensors), along with a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

In short, if you’re looking for a basic phone with long battery life and good on-board storage, this is a great value buy.

8. Motorola Moto G50 5G The best cheap Motorola phone with 5G Specifications Operating system: Android 11 Screen size: 6.5 inches Resolution: 720 x 1600 Weight: 200g Dimensions: 164.9 x 74.9 x 9mm Storage: 64GB Battery: 5,000mAh Cameras: 48MP + 13MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS $14.98 View at The Home Depot Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Supports 5G + Shoot 1080p video + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Generally basic

On a budget, but want to access 5G? Then the Motorola Moto G50 5G lets you do just that, at a surprisingly low cost.

Beyond that, you get decent enough (if not wow-factor) images from the the rear camera, which features a 48MP main sensor, 5MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. There’s also a solid 13MP front camera, and you can shoot 1080p video, either at 30fps or 60fps. There’s good battery life from the 5,000mAh battery, too, as well as quick fast 15W charging.

In other ways, this is quite a basic, if solid and dependable, phone. But if you need 5G, then this is the cheapest Motorola phone in town.

9. Moto G9 Power The best Motorola phone for battery life Specifications Operating system: Android 10 Screen size: 6.8 inches Resolution: 720 x 1640 Weight: 221g Dimensions: 172.1 x 76.8 x 9.7 mm Storage: 128GB Battery: 6,000mAh Camera: 64MP + 16MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS $355 View at Amazon Prime $509 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 2 day battery life + Fast charging + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - Generally low specs

As the name might suggest, this device offers the best battery life of any Motorola phone on this list, thanks to its high-powered 6,000mAh battery. Depending what you use it for, it should be good for around one to two days’ use. It supports fast 20W charging too.

Don't get too excited: this is a budget phone (and it looks like one), with very standard specs: 720p screen resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 4GB RAM. And consequently performance is relatively slow and unexciting compared with a more expensive phone. But if you want to keep costs low, and your main priority is long battery life, that may be a compromise you’re happy to make.

10. Moto G Stylus 5G / Moto G Pro The best Motorola phone with a stylus Specifications Operating system: Android 10 Screen size: 6.8 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2300 Weight: 217.5g Dimensions: 169.5 x 77.5 x 9.4 mm Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,000mAh Cameras: 48MP + 16MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS $16.99 View at Amazon $25.77 View at Walmart $249.99 View at Verizon Wireless Reasons to buy + Nice stylus + Excellent speakers + Supports HDR Reasons to avoid - Stylus not pressure-sensitive

One good thing about Motorola offering such a wide range of phones is that there’s something for everyone in its line-up. For example, if you like using a stylus with your smartphone, then you’ll be well served by the Moto G Stylus 5G, known as the Moto G Pro outside the USA.

It’s a little pricier than most of the previous budget models on our list. But for the extra cash you get a metal stylus, with a plastic cap, which slots nicely into the phone so you’re less likely to use it. It’s not pressure sensitive, so you wouldn’t want to use it for drawing or sketching, but for quick and easy notetaking it works well.

This phone also boasts excellent speakers, 128GB of internal storage, and support for HDR. Plus the camera comes with a quite capable (if not spectacular) night vision mode. In short, while this is generally a fairly standard budget phone, the extra features do justify the slightly higher price.

11. Motorola Moto G8 Plus Low-priced Motorola phone with a lot to offer Specifications Operating system: Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10 Screen size: 6.3 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2280 Weight: 188g Dimensions: 158.4 x 75.8 x 9.1 mm Storage: 64GB Battery: 4000mAh Cameras: 48MP + 25MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $179.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Low price + Decent battery life + 48MP camera Reasons to avoid - Poor for low-light shooting

The Motorola Moto G8 Plus is one of the cheapest around, and is another good choice if you’re looking for a budget smartphone. At this price, the battery life is quite impressive, and 64GB of in-built storage is not too shabby either.

The main camera brings a 48MP sensor along with a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor, while there’s a 25MP selfie camera on the front. These capture sharp, bright and colourful images by day, although they’re not so capable in low light.

The main lens can record videos in 4K at 30fps and Full HD at up to 120fps, and you can also shoot horizontal videos while holding the phone vertically, like on the Motorola One Action. For more details, read our Motorola Moto G8 Plus review .

In case we’ve given the impression Motorola only cares about budget phones, we’ll end with a device that’s at the opposite end of the scale. The RAZR 5G will cost you top dollar, and to be honest, you can get better phones from other brands for the same price. However, its foldable nature is a lot of fun.

You also get a 48MP rear camera, a 20MP selfie camera, and 5G connectivity for your (not inconsiderable amount of) money. It shoots 4K video at 30fps, storage is generous at 256GB, and processing speeds are fast too. To learn more, read our Motorola RAZR 5G review .

