Best iPad preorders: where to buy Apple's new 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets

By
published

Here's where you can buy both of Apple's latest tablets, including preorder deals and trade-in offers

iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air 6
(Image credit: Future)
Apple unveiled its latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models at the company's recent launch event, and both are now open for preorder. Below, I've compiled where you can purchase these new tablets, along with the top preorder offers available for the brand-new iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2, along with some amazing trade-in deals.

The newly announced iPad Pro (2024) comes in either 11-inch or 13-inch sizes, offering storage options up to a massive 2TB, with prices starting at $999 / £999 AU$1,699. While this is $200 more than the base price of the previous generation, the new model features the M4 chip, an impressive tandem OLED display, and doubles the standard storage to 256GB.  - so you're getting a lot more for the $200 price hike.

Apple Store: preorders live – save up to $580 with trade-in

Apple Store: preorders live – save up to $580 with trade-in
Of course, the official Apple Store is among the initial outlets to launch preorders for the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air. Both models are currently available, with the Air starting at $599 and the Pro at $999. Shipping is slated to commence next week, ensuring delivery by May 15.

💰 Trade-in:  Healthy discount of up to $580 on either of the new tablets

View Deal
B&amp;H Photo: preorders on iPad Pro and Air

B&H Photo: preorders on iPad Pro and Air
B&H Photo has confirmed that preorders for the new iPad Pro and iPad Air are now available.

💰 B&H has each model in every colorway and spec ready to be shipped on May 15th.

View Deal
Amazon: Pro and Air available now from $599 Look out for a discount: In the past, Amazon has offered a $100 discount on new iPads at launch. If this discount applies again this time, you'll pay the lowest price at shipping, even if you order today.

Amazon: Pro and Air available now from $599
Amazon has updated its dedicated iPad lineup page to include the newest Pro and Air models. Preorders are now open for both the 11-inch and 13-inch versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air, with delivery scheduled for May 15.

👀 Look out for a discount: In the past, Amazon has offered a $100 discount on new iPads at launch. If this discount applies again this time, you'll pay the lowest price at shipping, even if you order today.

View Deal
Apple Store: preorders live – save up to £615 with trade-in

Apple Store: preorders live – save up to £615 with trade-in
In the UK, you can now place preorders for the new iPad Pro and iPad Air through the official Apple Store. Preorders for both models are available, starting at £599 for the Air and £999 for the Pro, with delivery expected on May 15.

💰 Trade-in:  Can save up to £615 off either of the new tablets. That's likely one of the highest trade-in discounts we'll see.

View Deal
Amazon: check the latest availability

Amazon: check the latest availability
Amazon's comprehensive iPad lineup page is set to feature the new models soon. We're hopeful it might include a slight discount on the new iPad Air and Pro.

👀 Look out for a discount: Amazon is known to offer small discounts in the UK on new iPads as an incentive to upgrade.

View Deal
Currys: preorders coming soon

Currys: preorders coming soon
The new iPad Pro and iPad Air are not available for purchase at Currys just yet, but the retailer has a live placeholder page. 

💌 Sign up for notifications: You can be alerted when the new devices go on sale. We expect them to be available within the next 24 hours.

View Deal
Apple Store: preorders live – save up to AU$825 with trade-in

Apple Store: preorders live – save up to AU$825 with trade-in
If you're in Australia, you can now preorder the new iPad Pro and iPad Air from the official Apple Store, starting at AU$999 for the Air and AU$1,699 for the Pro. Shipping is slated to commence on May 15th 

💰 Trade-in: if you have an existing device you can trade in, you could save up to AU$825 on your new purchase.

View Deal
Amazon AU: check the latest availability

Amazon AU: check the latest availability
Amazon Australia has already set up a massive store page with all the new iPads listed, although each one is shown as currently unavailable. We think that those models will become available to buy from May 15. 

Typically the best place to shop for an Apple device as you could find it for the best price, even brand-new releases.

View Deal
JB Hi-Fi:

JB Hi-Fi: preorders open
Popular Aussie retailer JB Hi-Fi kicked off its preorder campaign for the new iPad range, with shipping also commencing on May 15. 

💰 Trade-in: JB Hi-Fi has its own trade-in program that could see you save a little money. You can get a quote in-store or online.

View Deal
