Apple warns of long wait times for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max due to Covid

If you're looking to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, both which have bagged themselves an excellent 4.5 stars in our reviews, you will find yourself in for a bit of a wait. The news of the delay comes from Apple themselves, who have released a statement reporting on a negative impact to iPhone production following a Covid outbreak at one of the company's key Chinese production facilities.

"COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain," says Apple, via the statement.

In the statement, Apple goes on to explain that the have continued to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, but now expect lower shipments for both models, than previously anticipated. Honestly, the tech giant has said that customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products and adds that they are working closely with their supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.

Lockdown restrictions

The Covid-19 outbreak has caused Foxconn, the company which which operates the Apple factory, to enforce a lockdown of its facility, which is now a city-wide lockdown. BBC Journalist, Stephen McDonell, shared videos which he alleges show workers breaking out of the factory to escape the restrictions - these claims are not verified however. It's been reported that Foxconn have offered bonuses for any staff who stay to complete all shifts until mid-November.

Workers have broken out of #Apple's largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lockdown at Foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking out, they're walking to home towns more than 100 kilometres away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #China pic.twitter.com/NHjOjclAyUOctober 30, 2022

The situation couldn't be timed any worse for Apple, who launched the iPhone 14 family in mid-September. It's currently unknown when production at Apple's Zhengzhou facility may resume normal functionality, but the disruptions will undoubtedly be a big blow to the company in the run-up to Christmas, which is obviously a key time for smartphone sales.

