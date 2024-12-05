Angelbird launches new, super-fast CFexpress Type A cards

Angelbird has announced new CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards. Confusingly, 4.0 is actually the second generation of CFexpress, but it does represent a 2x speed increase over original CFexpress cards (2.0). Consequently, these new Type A cards are capable of up to 1800MB/s read speed, making them just as quick as first-gen (2.0) CFexpress Type B cards.

(Image credit: Angelbird)

That's potentially good news for Sony shooters with cameras like the A9 III and A7R V, who up to now have had to live with Type A cards being roughly half the speed of Type B cards. Angelbird's latest Type A cards come in three capacity options: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. All are capable of a maximum 1800MB/s read speed, and a sustained 1700MB/s read rate. Write speeds are quoted at 1650MB/s max, and 800B/s sustained. With this kind of speed on tap, it's small wonder the cards carry a VPG400 (Video Performance Guarantee) rating, meaning they're rated to sustain a minimum 400MB/s write speed during video capture. This in turn makes them suitable for recording even 8K raw footage, with Angelbird claiming the cards are well suited to such demands thanks to their advanced thermal management and Stable Stream technology that promises consistent read and write performance. The new Angelbird AV PRO cards are also said to be protected against shock, vibration, and temperatures ranging from 10 to 162°F. Should the worst still happen and you encounter data loss, Angelbird also offers the option of in-house data recovery.

(Image credit: Angelbird)

Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards are available to pre-order now. Expect to pay $199.99 for the 256GB card, $349.99 for the 512GB capacity, while the range-topping 1TB version is priced at $499.99.

Pre-order Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards now from B&H