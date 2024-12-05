Angelbird has announced new CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards. Confusingly, 4.0 is actually the second generation of CFexpress, but it does represent a 2x speed increase over original CFexpress cards (2.0). Consequently, these new Type A cards are capable of up to 1800MB/s read speed, making them just as quick as first-gen (2.0) CFexpress Type B cards.
Angelbird launches new, super-fast CFexpress Type A cards
