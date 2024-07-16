Amazon Prime Day 2024: the best monitor deals on Amazon right now

It's official: Amazon Prime Day has started! Here are our top pick deals on monitors at Amazon, and they are too good to ignore.
The great thing about shopping now is that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the current discounts – which might not be the case when Prime Day arrives because, as the name suggests, the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members.
ViewSonic 15.6" VA1655 portable monitor | was $109.99 | now $99.99
Save $10 at Amazon Extend your laptop's display with this hassle-free portable monitor from a respected brand. A single USB-C connection with Power Delivery is all you need, and you'll be rewarded with Full HD crispness and IPS color and contrast consistency.
LG 24" Full HD monitor | was $99.99 | now $75.99
Save $24 at Amazon Need a cheap second screen to accompany your laptop? Based around an IPS LCD panel, this monitor should give you decent image quality, with its 1080p resolution being ideal for a 24" screen size.
LG 27UK500-B 27" 4K monitor | was $299.99 | now $179.99
Save $120 at Amazon A 4K res on a screen this size equals super-sharp image quality, backed up by IPS color and contrast consistency, 98% sRGB color coverage and HDR10 capability. This is a heck of a lot of monitor for the cash.
ASUS ProArt PA279CRV 27" 4K monitor | was $469 | now $398
Save $71 at Amazon You can get cheaper 27" monitors this Prime Day, but this one is tailored specifically for discerning image/video editors. Features like 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB color coverage are hard to match, while factory colour calibration to an accuracy of Delta E <2 further justifes the price.
ASUS VP327Q 31.5" 4K monitor | was $299 | now $229
Save $70 at Amazon Not so long ago, a 32" 4K monitor would have cost a fortune – but not any more. This ASUS screen displays 99% of the sRGB color space and is HDR-10 compatible. It’s also an IPS LCD panel, so color and contrast uniformity should be top notch.
Samsung M7 32" 4K Smart Monitor | was $399.99 | now $313.49
Save $86.50 at Amazon Here's something a little different: a smart monitor. Not only do you get a 32" 4K display here, this monitor also has built-in smart tech to let you web browse, use your favourite streaming service, and even use Microsoft 365 productivity apps, all without a connected computer.
LG 34WP60C-B 34" curved ultrawide monitor | was $349.99 | now $218.49
Save $131.50 at Amazon There's nothing quite like an ultrawide monitor for gaming immersion or side-by-side multitasking. Amazon has lots of Prime Day deals on 34" curved ultrawides, but after close scrutiny we think this is the best value.
Samsung G95C 49" 32:9 super ultrawide monitor | was $1,299.99 | now $799.99
Save $500 at Amazon Monitors don't come more impressive than this: the Samsung G95C is a gargantuan 49 inches wide, with a 32:9 aspect ratio that's like placing two normal 16:9 widescreen displays side by side. Wraparound curvature and HDR1000 brightness further justify the very fair price.
MSI PRO 15.6" portable monitor | was £119 | now £75.98
Save £43.02 at Amazon Extend your laptop's display with this hassle-free portable monitor from a respected brand. A single USB-C connection with Power Delivery is all you need, and you'll be rewarded with Full HD crispness and IPS color and contrast consistency.
MSI 24.5" monitor | was £88.99 | now £56.04
Save £32.95 at Amazon Need a cheap second screen to accompany your laptop? 24-inch Full HD monitors don't get much cheaper than this, and it's even an IPS LCD panel, so colour and contrast consistency should be good. What a bargain!
Acer Nitro 27" monitor | was £214.90 | now £169.90
Save £45 at Amazon There are cheaper 27" monitors with Prime discounts, but they're only 1920x1080 screens. This 2560x1440 display will be noticeably crisper, and it's IPS, meaning superior image quality to cheaper VA panels.
MSI 27" 4K monitor | was £259 | now £208.04
Save £50.96 at Amazon This is Amazon's cheapest Prime offer for a 27" 4K monitor. And it's worth every penny, being an IPS screen with a mightily impressive 99% DCI-P3 color coverage.
BenQ PD2705U 27" 4K monitor | was £349.99 | now £309.99
Save £40 at Amazon You can get cheaper 27" monitors this Prime Day (see above), but this one is tailored specifically for discerning image/video editors. Features like 99% sRGB and Rec.709 colour coverage, plus factory colour calibration to an accuracy of Delta E <3, easily justify the price.
BenQ EW3270U 32" 4K monitor | was £549.99 | now £439.99
Save £110 at Amazon The 32" sibling to the BenQ 27" monitor above, this larger offering has the same great color space coverage and factory color calibration, plus it's USB-C capable, with 90W Power Delivery.
MSI PRO 34" curved ultrawide monitor | was £289 | now £208.05
Save £80.95 at Amazon There's nothing quite like an ultrawide monitor for gaming immersion or side-by-side multitasking. Amazon has lots of Prime Day deals on 34" curved ultrawides, but after close scrutiny we think this is the best value.
AOC AGON 40" ultrawide monitor | was £499.99 | now £379.99
Save £120 at Amazon Although it’s marketed as a gaming monitor, this screen is also ideal for big-screen image editing. Unlike most curved ultrawides, it's flat and uses an IPS LCD panel, so colour and contrast should be consistent, regardless of viewing angle. HDR400 and USB-C with Power Delivery further enhance the appeal of this awesome display.
