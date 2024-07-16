Amazon Prime Day 2024: best memory card & storage deals right now

It's officially Amazon Prime Day! we're excited to showcase excellent deals on both memory cards and storage live at Amazon, and they are too good to ignore!

Editor's top picks

US:

🇺🇸 1. PNY 512GB microSDXC card| SAVE $16|now $27.99

🇺🇸 2. SanDisk 512GB Ultra SDXC card| SAVE $15|now $34.99

🇺🇸 3. Crucial X9 1TB portable SSD| SAVE $35|now $64.99



UK:

🇬🇧 1. SanDisk Ultra 512GB SD card| SAVE £26.28|now £44.99

🇬🇧 2. Nextorage 512GB CFexpress Type B card| SAVE £63.20|now £111.99

🇬🇧 3. Samsung T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD| SAVE £36.70|now £125.79

🇺🇸 US Memory card & Storage deals

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card|was $24.99|now $19.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $5 We reckon this SanDisk card is the best value 256GB microSD card this Prime day, with super-fast read speeds of up to 150MB/s - a cracking deal for the money.

PNY 512GB microSDXC card|was $43.99|now $27.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $16 Capable of respectable 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds, this microSD card is no slouch. Now with a $16 saving, this is an awful lot of storage space for not a lot of outlay.

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card|was $38.91|now $33.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $4.92 Want a 512GB microSD card with more speed? This SanDisk's rapid 150MB/s max read rate has you covered, and all for a bargain price.

Lexar 1TB microSDXC card|was $73.99|now $67.88

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $6.11 It may not be the biggest discount, but this high capacity microSD card was already a steal, and now this deal is even sweeter.

SanDisk 128GB SDXC card|was $18.99|now $14.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $4 Under 15 bucks for a bonafide SanDisk SD card that's capable of up to 140MB/s?! This is a stunning storage bargain.

SanDisk 256GB SDXC card|was $26.99|now $21.59

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $5.40 Another incredible SD card deal from SanDisk - you'll struggle to find a 256GB card from a major brand for less.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I card|was $49.99|now $34.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $15 A healthy discount on this fast (150MB/s), high-capacity SD card from one of the most respected brands in the business.

Lexar 512GB CFexpress Type B card|was $139.99|now $126.88

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $13.11 Don't miss out on this bargain price for a 512GB CFexpress Type B card this Prime day.

Lexar 1TB CFexpress Type B card|was $238.99|now $203.88

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $35.11 This 1TB Type B card is now even better value per gigabyte than the 512GB version.

Lexar CFexpress Type A card reader|was $74.99|now $41.88

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $33.11 Until recently if you wanted a CFexpress Type A reader, your only choice was Sony, at Sony prices. Now this Lexar reader can be snapped up for a fraction of the cost of the Sony equivalent.

Lexar CFexpress Type B card reader|was $47.99|now $32.88

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $15.11 A great price for this 2-in-1 CFexpress Type B and SD card reader.

Seagate 2TB portable hard drive|was $79.99|now $64.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $15 A high capacity portable hard drive from a respected brand, and now with a handy Prime Day discount.

LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB portable hard drive|was $149.99|now $119.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $30 Get a whopping 4 terabytes of go-anywhere storage for less than $120 this Prime Day. And we do mean 'go-anywhere', as this portable hard drive is shock, drop and pressure-resistant.

Crucial X9 1TB portable SSD|was $99.99|now $64.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $35 Super fast and now great value - this portable SSD has it all.

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD|was $284.99|now $149.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $135 This is a very good price for such a fast, high-capacity and rugged portable SSD.

Crucial X9 4TB portable SSD|was $269.99|now $209.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $60 A 4TB portable SSD this fast would have cost close to four figures not so long ago, so for just 210 bucks, this fast 1050MB/s Crucial offering is a real steal.

WD Elements 20TB Desktop Hard Drive|was $359.99|now $289.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $70 After the most possible desktop storage for the best possible price? You're looking right at it. 20 TERABYTES of storage will be very, very hard to fill.

🇬🇧 UK memory cards & storage deals

Lexar 128GB microSDXC card|was £17.99|now £7.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £10 Under £8 for a bonafide Lexar microSD card that's capable of up to 160MB/s?! This is a stunning memory card bargain.

Lexar 256GB microSDXC card|was £22.29|now £14.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £7.30 We reckon this Lexar card is the best value 256GB microSD card this Prime day, with fast read speeds of up to 100MB/s - a cracking deal for the money.

SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card|was £48.31|now £29.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £18.32 Our extensive research has concluded this is the best value 512GB microSD card from a big brand at Amazon right now. It's quick, too, with transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s.

SanDisk Extreme 128GB SDXC card|was £27.99|now £13.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £14 There are slightly cheaper 128GB SD cards out there, but they won't match the blistering 180MB/s max read speed of this SanDisk Extreme offering.

SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB SDXC card|was £56.51|now £30.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £25.52 A super-fast 200MB/s SD card from one of the most respected brands in the business.

SanDisk Ultra 512GB SDXC card|was £71.27|now £44.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £26.28 You're looking at Amazon's best deal on a 512GB big-brand SD card this Prime Day.

Lexar 128GB CFexpress Type B card|was £101.99|now £59.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £42 Sure, it may not be the highest capacity, but under £60 for any Type B card from a major brand is a real steal.

Nextorage 512GB CFexpress Type B card|was £175.19|now £111.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £63.20 512GB Type B cards don't get much cheaper than this, and with 1950MB/s read speeds, this card is no slouch either.

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB portable hard drive|was £88.78|now £80

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £8.78 Get 2 terabytes of go-anywhere storage for a bargain price this Prime day. And we do mean 'go-anywhere', as this portable hard drive is shock, drop and pressure-resistant.

WD 5TB My Passport portable hard drive| was £144.99 | now £99.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £45 A portable hard drive with this much capacity can store hours and hours of 4K video. The drive is powered via a single USB plug - no AC outlet required, plus it's small enough to fit in a jacket pocket.

Samsung T9 1TB portable SSD|was £127|now £99.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £27.01 If your computer has a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection, you can experience up to 2000MB/s transfer speeds from this ultra-fast portable SSD.

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD|was £162.49|now £125.79

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £36.70 This is a very good price for such a fast (1050 MB/s), high-capacity and rugged portable SSD.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme portable SSD|was £284.99|now £242.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £42 A 4TB portable SSD this fast would have cost close to four figures not so long ago, so for just £243, this super-fast 1050MB/s SanDisk offering is a real steal.

Seagate 8TB desktop hard drive|was £177.58|now £129.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £47.59 If you need extra storage for your desktop PC or Mac, this is one of the easiest, most cost-effective ways to get a huge capacity boost.

WD Elements 16TB Desktop Hard Drive|was £406.99|now £259.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £147 After the most possible desktop storage for the best possible price? You're looking right at it. 16 TERABYTES of storage will be very, very hard to fill.

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Key information

The official start date of this year's Prime Day sale is scheduled for July 16-17 2024. However, some deals are already live!

This 48-hour extravaganza will feature significant discounts on a wide range of photographic equipment, including cameras, lenses, tripods, and filters. Additionally, you’ll find some of the top laptops, camera phones, and tablets on sale too.

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

When can you get the best deals on binoculars? The best time to buy a new binoculars or other optics would be during massive sales such as Prime Day or Black Friday. The discounts are definitely a lot better during these times. While Prime Day only gets you offers on products sold on Amazon, Black Friday is when pretty much every specialist camera retailer will offer discounts and the competition to offer the best prices will be high. That said, Amazon typically has the best prices on the binoculars, telescopes and monoculars it stocks, even outside of sales events. So do keep an eye on prices on the retail giant's site.

How to find the best binocular deals during Prime Day

If you're shopping for a new kit – whether it's your first pair of binoculars, a gift for someone or an upgrade – it helps to keep a few things in mind when shopping during Prime Day.

1. Sign up for a free Amazon Prime subscription



This should give you full access to the sale, including Prime-exclusive offers. You can cancel at any time during the trial period.

2. Figure out what you want to buy beforehand



Shopping fany major sale can be overwhelming. So knowing exactly what you're after can save you both time and money. Take the time to do some research on price histories of the items you would like to buy. While camera prices don't necessarily fluctuate too much, it's still good to know whether a deal is worth your hard-earned money – after all, we don't upgrade our cameras as often as we do our phones, so the investment is best made with some thought.

3. Be flexible on what you want



Sometimes the specific model you want may not be discounted, but if you aren't faithful to a specific brand, you might get a better offer on binocualrs from a different brand – one with similar specs. We also admit that this is easier for people looking for their first pair of binos and not already tied down with a specific system.

4. Create a wish list



Once you've narrowed down what you're after, you can save them in a wish list on Amazon. This will also show you price fluctuations (if any) in the lead up to the sale and makes it really super quick and easy to then move the item to your shopping cart directly from there.

5. Check back through the event



We've noticed in the past that Amazon's prices change through the duration of the sale. Sometimes binoculars will be cheaper on day two of the sale. So while it might be worthwhile picking something up as soon as the offer has gone live on the shopping site (particularly if stock is limited), it could pay to wait too. If the stock hasn't run out, then you could save yourself a few more dollars.

6. Stick with us



Not to toot our own horn, but if you're willing to get some help, we'll be on hand to scour Amazon for the best deals on photography gear. We won't list them all, but we will hand-pick what might be the best options across the different categories of gear. This could make it quick and easy for you to find a specific deal rather than spend hours going through the shopping site to find a particular option.