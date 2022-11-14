Amazing analog photos of London's unseen history revealed in new book

As the capital city of the United Kingdom, London has always been a melting pot of multiple cultures and classes. A 15-year photographic project documents the unique evolution of this storied city via analog images – and it's collated in the photo book, London Unseen.

The project is the work of photographer and native Londoner, Paul Anthony Scane, who spent a decade and a half documenting the unseen side of the city using some of the best film cameras (opens in new tab) ranging from 35mm to medium and large format, including Leica, Hasselblad, Linhof 4x5 and Mamiya 6x7.

• Check out the best medium format cameras (opens in new tab)

Away from the tourist trappings and well worn beats of Big Ben and Trafalgar Square, Scane headed out on foot and on his bike to document London's lesser seen side – from campy dry cleaners and abandoned tanks to a double decker bus appearing to maneuver a miniature golf course.

Mile End, 2014 (Image credit: Paul Anthony Scane)

(opens in new tab)

Clapham, 2011 (Image credit: Paul Anthony Scane)

Wandsworth Bridge Road, 2010 (Image credit: Paul Anthony Scane)

(opens in new tab)

St Martins-in-the-Fields, 2009 (Image credit: Paul Anthony Scane)

Westminster Bridge, 2010 (Image credit: London Unseen)

(opens in new tab)

Piccadilly Circus, 1950s (Image credit: London Unseen)

(opens in new tab)

Petticoat Lane, 1950s (Image credit: London Unseen)

(opens in new tab)

Notting Hill Gate, 1960s (Image credit: London Unseen)

(opens in new tab)

Bermondsey, 2010 (Image credit: London Unseen)

(opens in new tab)

Stoke Newington, 2010 (Image credit: London Unseen)

(opens in new tab)

Hackney, 2014 (Image credit: London Unseen)

(opens in new tab)

London School of Ballet, 2010 (Image credit: Paul Anthony Scane)

(opens in new tab)

The collection truly is a celebration of the beating pulse of the city, capturing the character and soul of the real London with the affection of a real Londoner. Moreover, it's a wonderful collection of 35mm and medium format photography.

London Unseen is available now as a beautiful hardback volume consisting of 208 pages from publisher teNeues Books (ISBN number 3961713847). You can order it from Amazon (opens in new tab) using the link below.

Read more:

The best lens for street photography (opens in new tab)

The best books on street photography (opens in new tab)

14 street photography tips (opens in new tab) to use in the city with your camera